Young Tom Holland is currently riding high on the phenomenal success of Spider-Man: Now Way Home, but the forthcoming release of Uncharted might just vaporise that goodwill. This clip from Ruben Fleischer’s video game adaptation is excruciating to watch. Over the top CGI and a total disregard for the laws of physics mean that there’s no peril on display here. Throw in the fact that you’ve seen this type of sequence done better in a half a dozen other movies – including The Living Daylights – and you know that Uncharted is a stinker. It’s going to be soulless and unoriginal – stealing from better movies and updating with a computer generated sheen.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO