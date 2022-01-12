Grand Traverse County Health Department, TVC Airport Open New COVID-19 Testing Site

With the increasing number of people getting tested for COVID-19, the Grand Traverse County Health Department opened a new testing site at Cherry Capital Airport at the Old Terminal on Airport Access Road, just off Parsons.

“If there really is a growing need, we’re going to be here to answer that,” said Grand Traverse County Health Department Deputy Health Officer Mike Lahey. “Increasing testing is something that we’ve tried to keep at the ready, we kind of dial those knobs as the community needs for it.”

The health department turned to Cherry Capital Airport, who was seeing an increase at their testing site inside the airport.

“They were having increased traffic within the airport, and to kind of help step up and assist with that, to get some of that traffic out of the airport and into more of a facilitated drive through manner, we were able to bring a partnership together using this site here on Airport Access Road,” said Lahey.

Rapid antigen tests will be available by appointment for the rest of the week.

“This provides a site that is central to our community that people can come in and it’s an outdoor site so people can remain in their car,” said Cherry Capital Airport CEO Kevin Klein. “They administer the test and within 15 minutes they’re getting their results.”

Klein says they’re still keeping the testing site inside the airport, as well.

“We’ll still maintain that testing for our passengers and employees of the airport over at the terminal, but we’re asking the general public to go online with the grand traverse health department and make an appointment to be able to come over here and take advantage of the testing that happens within your vehicle,” he said.

The new site utilizes staff from the health department, as well as the Michigan National Guard to administer tests.

One of the biggest factors on how often and how many appointments will be offered will be the amount of tests the site receives.

“We’re all aware of that shortage that’s happening, and when we have the testing kits and that supply available to deploy to the community, while we have access to this collaborative building right here, we’re going to be in here and we’re going to be doing the testing,” said Lahey.

You can find and schedule an appointment at this link here. Appointments will be rolled out on a weekly basis.