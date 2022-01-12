ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Excited for State’s New Office of Rural Development

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 20 hours ago

A new office under the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) aims to help Northern Michigan communities.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Tuesday to establish the Office of Rural Development.

This new office is looking to focus on all rural matters and provide guidance to the Governor’s office on how they can invest in rural communities.

This office is something the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance has been advocating for since 2020.

“There are a whole wide range of issues like childcare and housing that this department will be able to assist with as well,” said Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Member and Director of Government Relations for Traverse Connect Henry Wolf. “We just want to make sure that we’re as visible as possible with those folks.”

MDARD is looking for a new senior leader to run the office and be the state’s point of contact for the rural communities.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools Lifts Mask Requirement

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools has lifted its mask requirement. During Monday’s board of education meeting, members voted 3-2 in favor of a mask requirement. However, because only five of the seven members of the board of education were present for Monday’s meeting, a consensus was not reached and the school district has moved back to its original policy of not requiring masks.
KALEVA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Judge: Lawsuit Can Proceed Against Flint Water Contractor

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against an engineering company, which is accused of not doing enough to stop the flow of lead-contaminated water in Flint in 2015. Four families are suing Veolia North America. The company did not participate in the...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

WATCH: Health Department & Munson COVID-19 Updates

Michigan is dealing with a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The state health department will give a coronavirus update on Tuesday. You can watch at 10:45 a.m. on 9&10 News Plus on the free VUit app. Also Tuesday, Munson Healthcare will be giving an update. You can watch...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Henry Wolf
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy