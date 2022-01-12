Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Excited for State’s New Office of Rural Development

A new office under the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) aims to help Northern Michigan communities.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Tuesday to establish the Office of Rural Development.

This new office is looking to focus on all rural matters and provide guidance to the Governor’s office on how they can invest in rural communities.

This office is something the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance has been advocating for since 2020.

“There are a whole wide range of issues like childcare and housing that this department will be able to assist with as well,” said Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Member and Director of Government Relations for Traverse Connect Henry Wolf. “We just want to make sure that we’re as visible as possible with those folks.”

MDARD is looking for a new senior leader to run the office and be the state’s point of contact for the rural communities.