Three “Parks and Recreation” Spinoffs Fans Would Love

Katherine Heigl first burst onto the actor scene in the late 90s; however, it was Grey’s Anatomy that skyrocketed her career to A-list status. Playing Izzie Stevens, Heigl was one of the main characters of the popular television show for five years, and the actress had one Primetime Emmy win under her belt. Heigl’s career in movies was also expanding, with the actress gaining notoriety for her role as Alison Scott in Knocked Up. However, a move that noticeably affected her career was Heigl’s interview for Vanity Fair; The actress stated the film was “a little sexist” and continued on saying, “It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a with it, on some days. I’m playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women? Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.” As expected, Heigl got massive heat from her castmates. However, as the years passed by, Heigl’s behind-the-scenes behavior was slowly revealed. The actress’s career didn’t immediately die because of her comments regarding her thoughts on Knocked Up, but she wasn’t pulling out hits following her breakout role. 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, Killers, Life as We Know it, New Year’s Eve, One for the Money, and The Big Wedding were all critical misfires. Worse of all, a good majority of those films failed to be financial wins for the respective studios. You see, Katherine Heigl isn’t the first actor to be difficult behind the scenes, and she likely won’t be the last. However, the only reasons actors like Bruce Willis, Russell Crowe, Dustin Hoffman, or Edward Norton are able to get away with their reported behavior is due to the fact that they’re well-known draws or have high accolades when it comes to prestige films.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO