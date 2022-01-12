ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three “Parks and Recreation” Spinoffs Fans Would Love

By A.E. Oats
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been seven years since the last episode of Parks and Recreation, and fans miss every little bit of the show. The cast teased us with a reunion in 2019 as well as a Zoom-focused episode in 2020, but fans of the show obviously still want more. Film School Rejects wrote...

Do You Believe This New Parks and Recreation Theory about Leslie Knope?

There are some shows that continue to remain a major part of pop culture even after they are no longer on the air. Parks and Recreation is one of those shows. During its time on the air, the series became well-liked by fans and highly respected by critics. The series, which aired from 2009 to 2015, centered around a woman named Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) who worked in the parks and rec department in a fictional town in Indiana. Leslie proved to be a very interesting character, and she had lots of unique quirks that made her fun to watch. However, there’s a fan theory about Leslie that might change everything many fans thought they knew about her. Keep reading to learn all about the Parks and Recreation theory about Leslie Knope.
Cinema Blend

Fans Discovered The Book Of Boba Fett Randomly Matches Up With Parks And Recreation, And Patton Oswalt Has A Great Response

Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett has arrived, which means viewers are back to dissecting various parts of episodes and looking for connections to other stories in the franchise. It appears that search has unearthed a random connection to Parks and Recreation, specifically, a memorable scene by a fan-favorite guest star on the series, Patton Oswalt. The actor recently saw the connection and had a great response to it and the Mandalorian spinoff as a whole.
‘Parks and Recreation’ predicted how Boba Fett would survive

Parks and Recreation predicted exactly how Bobba Fett survived his gruesome ‘death’ in The Book Of Boba Fett. It seems it’s no longer only The Simpsons that has the power of predicting the future. The new Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett, sees the return of...
‘NCIS’: Here’s What Sean Murray’s Networth Is

Outsiders love NCIS and all its characters. So we’re pondering more details about Sean Murray. You know Murray. He portrays Timothy McGee, who at one time was Gibbs’ right-hand man in the NCIS office. When Mark Harmon left his role as Leroy Jethro McGee, McGee seemed to be the obvious choice to replace him as special agent in charge. That job went to Gary Cole’s Alden Parker.
'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
‘Law & Order’: Every Actor Returning for the Revival

Law & Order the return of two cast members in the revival of the hit series, as well as the debut of a few newcomers. Picking up where the original run left off, Law & Order brings back Anthony Anderson‘s Detective Kevin Bernard as well as Sam Waterson‘s District Attorney Jack McCoy. Both actors kept busy post-Law & Order. Anderson starred in the hit sitcom Black-ish. Waterston starred in several shows, including Grace and Frankie. The latter also made a handful of appearances on Law & Order: SVU.
How The Conners Will Make Things Super-Awkward For Darlene's Love Life In Midseason Premiere

Ahead of its winter hiatus, The Conners bid a temporary farewell to viewers with a largely calamity-free midseason finale partially focusing on Darlene's suspiciousness over her new beau Nick intentionally not having a cell phone or other mobile forms of communication. Things worked themselves out, sort of, as Darlene realized her paranoia was based on her own infidelity in the past. But don't expect the ABC sitcom to give her any big rewards for such introspection when it returns in January 2022, as things will immediately get awkward again for the romance-seeking character.
‘1883’ Casts Rita Wilson in Guest Starring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Rita Wilson is set to guest star on “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned exclusively. Wilson will appear in an upcoming episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel series in the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch. Wilson’s role on the show makes her the second member of her household to appear on the series. Her husband, Tom Hanks, appeared in Episode 2 of the show in the role of U.S. Civil War General George Meade. Wilson’s other recent TV roles include “Pitch,” “Girls” and “The Good Wife.” She is also known for...
'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto's wife seemingly speaks out about their separation

“Impractical Jokers” star Joe Gatto’s wife seemingly spoke out about how she’s feeling after they announced that their marriage is ending earlier this week. Just one day after Joe took to social media to tell the world that he is leaving the beloved comedy group and their TV show ahead of Season 10, Bessy Gatto, 39, took to TikTok to share a video of herself responding to the question, “What’s that broken thing in your hours that everyone just accepts and lives with?”
How Death of His Sister Inspired Bob Saget’s Tireless Mission to Find Cure for Scleroderma

Dr. Luke Evnin not only hoped it would happen, he could picture it. Someday in the not-too-distant future, maybe 10 or 15 years, he and longtime friend Bob Saget would catch up and reminisce about their contributions that led to a cure for scleroderma, the rare and sometimes life-threatening autoimmune disorder that largely affects the skin and connective tissue. It’s a cause they dedicated much of their lives to by working in lockstep with the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF), an organization that brought them together first as peers and later, like so many in Saget’s orbit, as close friends. It was...
Yellowjackets viewers share dream casting choices for adult version of Jackie

uNew TV show Yellowjackets has generating a huge number of theories ahead of its first season finale.The series follows a girl’s soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness on their way to play the Nationals.Viewers learn they were missing for 19 months – but over the course of that time, become a cannibalistic clan led by an unknown character, known as the “antler queen”The show also follows the adult version of the characters who make it out of the wilderness alive and become celebrities. However, 20 years later, the secret of what actually went down after their plane crashed...
‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation. The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White. Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael...
Did Katherine Heigl Tarnish Her Legacy?

Katherine Heigl first burst onto the actor scene in the late 90s; however, it was Grey’s Anatomy that skyrocketed her career to A-list status. Playing Izzie Stevens, Heigl was one of the main characters of the popular television show for five years, and the actress had one Primetime Emmy win under her belt. Heigl’s career in movies was also expanding, with the actress gaining notoriety for her role as Alison Scott in Knocked Up. However, a move that noticeably affected her career was Heigl’s interview for Vanity Fair; The actress stated the film was “a little sexist” and continued on saying, “It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a with it, on some days. I’m playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women? Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.” As expected, Heigl got massive heat from her castmates. However, as the years passed by, Heigl’s behind-the-scenes behavior was slowly revealed. The actress’s career didn’t immediately die because of her comments regarding her thoughts on Knocked Up, but she wasn’t pulling out hits following her breakout role. 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, Killers, Life as We Know it, New Year’s Eve, One for the Money, and The Big Wedding were all critical misfires. Worse of all, a good majority of those films failed to be financial wins for the respective studios. You see, Katherine Heigl isn’t the first actor to be difficult behind the scenes, and she likely won’t be the last. However, the only reasons actors like Bruce Willis, Russell Crowe, Dustin Hoffman, or Edward Norton are able to get away with their reported behavior is due to the fact that they’re well-known draws or have high accolades when it comes to prestige films.
Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
