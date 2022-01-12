ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Letter: Appreciation for Parker's column on Fred Hiatt

By to the editor
Times Union
 21 hours ago

I just read, somewhat belatedly, Kathleen Parker's, "For Fred Hiatt: A letter from the heart," Dec. 12. The column profoundly touched me; it was a heartfelt expression of her esteem for the late Hiatt, editorial page...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Campus News

Cody’s Column: Haiku for 2022

To recap this awful year. Syllables: five, seven, five. Let’s talk about twenty-one. One sneeze, Upstate gone. And make this next year better. Cody Fitzgerald is a 2021 Schuylerville High School grad satirizing anything and everything he can get his hands on. Aspiring to become “one of the cool” High School English teachers, he now attends Siena College and hopes to share this outlook/coping mechanism with future generations.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lancaster Online

The fallacy of Robinson’s column [letter]

In his column published in the Dec. 19 Perspective section, Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post proposes that Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman should be honored as the Person of the Year by Time magazine for stopping the “insurrection” on Jan. 6. Robinson writes about how horrible this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesunpapers.com

Mayor’s Column

The last 22 months have left many of us feeling isolated, vulnerable and uncertain. Members of our community are also grieving – as I noted at our last Board of Commissioners Meeting on December 27, we have lost 14 of our own Haddonfield neighbors to COVID-19. And there are families who continue to struggle with financial, health-related and practical challenges that have dramatically impacted their quality of life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

King's daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.”Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that the United States of America stands as a democratic nation.” Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights. “I also know that there are many people who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The world we live in cannot last, but that's not necessarily a tragedy

One of the weirdest features in modern life has to be how we've all been trained to ignore the things that really matter. You might have wondered — to pick just one of many examples — why hundreds of thousands of your fellow Americans seem to be living in squalor on the sidewalk. How did that happen? These are the so-called homeless. Drugs have destroyed their lives. So where are those drugs come from, exactly? And why is no one asking? And speaking of chemicals, men in America seem very different from what they used to be. Anyone over 40 knows this, the changes are dramatic you can't help but notice. Could those changes have something to do with the unprecedented drop in testosterone levels that scientists have measured repeatedly? And by the way, if that's happening, why is it happening, and so on?
NANCY PELOSI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#The Times Union
sanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Reply to Rachel Walter’s Letter

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
The Florida Times-Union

Letters: Column was refreshing view on climate change

I just read Dr. Steven K. Koonin’s book “Unsettled,” which deals with the many misconceptions and shortcomings in the mainstream presentations on climate science. To think that this country can affect climate change worldwide is wishful thinking. The poorest of countries have raised their standard of living through the use of energy resources of all kinds, including coal and fuel.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Trentonian

Build strong black communities and people on purpose (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Nia the Swahili word for purpose highlights the fifth day of Kwanzaa. The African American Registry notes this fifth principle of the Nguzo Saba (Seven Principles) represents “a dedication to the collective vocation of building, developing, and defending our community, its culture, and history. We do this to regain our historical initiative and greatness as a people, and to add goodness and beauty in the world.”
SOCIETY
Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: Flowers columns can lead to anti-trans violence

Your newspaper continues to publish articles by Christine Flowers, despite public outcry over her overt racism, homophobia, transphobia, and anti-semitism. Members of the community repeatedly call her out on her views, yet you do not listen. Why do you continue to ignore all of this? When you publish bigoted views,...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hiatt
Lancaster Online

Appreciated letters, op-ed (letter)

I just finished reading Page A12 of the Dec. 23 LNP. I just wanted you to know how touched I was by the tone and substance of the first two letters (“Be guided by Mary’s words” and “The power of forgiveness”). And also by Bruce Wittmaier’s op-ed, “A lifetime of lessons from the barbershop.”
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.” Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that […] The post King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy