In addition to an appearance on Batwoman's third season next month, Arrow veteran David Ramsey will direct "The Ties That Bind," the second episode of Superman & Lois's second season. The episode, which will air on January 18, sees Superman seeking out help for visions that he is having, while things between Lois and her business partner Chrissy seem to be souring. Meanwhile, Jordan and Sarah start having issues, and it seems as though Natalie Irons isn't helping that situation any. It seems as though Superman & Lois is going to drop a lot of plot in the first couple of episodes.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO