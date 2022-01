Eric Cantona has criticised the decision to hold the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and said that he will not watch the tournament.Cantona dismissed the event as “not a real World Cup”, citing the deaths of “thousands of people” during construction of new stadia and infrastructure and accusing Fifa of only being interested in money.The competition was awarded to the Middle Eastern country in 2010 in a bidding process later investigated by Swiss prosecutors for fraud and money laundering. The tournament, which begins on 21 November later this year, will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO