Coupang May Be Out of Favor, but It Isn’t Out for Long

By Alex Sirois
InvestorPlace
 1 day ago

Investors should be bullish about Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock. While it hasn’t rewarded early investors following its massive IPO back in March of 2021, it’s growing. And that’s what growth companies are expected to do. They’re also often expected to post large losses in pursuing that...

InvestorPlace

Did the SQQQ ETF Really Just Gain 400%? What to Know About SQQQ, TQQQ ETFs Today.

Today, a particular exchange-traded fund (ETF) is making waves and leaving investors scratching their heads. So, what exactly is going on with the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) today? Popular financial sites like Stocktwits showed a near 400% pre-market gain this morning. Sadly for holders of SQQQ stock, this isn’t the case.
InvestorPlace

Down 13%, Visa Stock Looks Like a Buy for Long-term Growth and Profits

With interest rates expected to rise and consumer spending holding up, now is an opportune time to add credit card giant Visa (NYSE:V) to a stock portfolio. Shares of V stock are on sale right now, having come down 13% in the last six months to now trade around $215.
InvestorPlace

Canoo Stock May Finally Have Been Hammered Down Into Buy Territory

I’ve been writing quite a bit about electric vehicle (EV) plays like Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock. Every time I have, I constantly said they were way overvalued and that sooner or later, a reckoning was going to wash away a significant amount of profits that investors has accumulated. If you...
InvestorPlace

BTCS Stock Alert: Why Is the ‘Bividend’ Issuer Skyrocketing Today?

Last week saw cryptocurrency prices crash, but it also brought an exciting new development. Blockchain technology company BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) broke the news that it would allow investors to receive dividends in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). Since then, the “bividend” has received considerable traction as investors ponder what it may mean for crypto markets. The company isn’t stopping there, though. BTCS stock has been rising all morning following another announcement from the company. BTCS is expanding its infrastructure staking operations with the addition of Algorand (CCC:ALGO-USD).
InvestorPlace

COIN Stock: 8 Things for Coinbase Investors to Know About the FairX Acquisition

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is on the move Thursday after the crypto exchange revealed plans to purchase FairX. Let’s take a look at everything investors in COIN stock need to know about this deal below!. First off, FairX is a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange or Designated Contract Market. Coinbase is acquiring...
InvestorPlace

BBIG Stock Pops Once Again on Rumors of Cryptyde Launch

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) investors are waking up to a pleasant surprise this morning. BBIG stock is showing no plans of slowing down after an impressive 23% gain throughout yesterday’s trading. Now, a boom in pre-market is being followed by another set of steep gains to start trading today. It looks like much of the momentum can be attributed to rumors in the vein of the Cryptyde spinoff.
Shore News Network

Nasdaq, S&P fall with tech stocks out of favor

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were falling on Thursday as investors took profits from technology stocks ahead of the fourth quarter earnings season and after a three-session rally. Among the S&P’s 11 major sectors, technology was the biggest drag on the index followed by healthcare and then...
InvestorPlace

7 Cooling Mega-Cap Stocks to Avoid for Now

Usually, I like to share great stocks to buy or stocks that you need to sell or avoid. Today, it’s a bit of mix. These are great stocks — some are portfolio holdings — but this just isn’t the time to buy them. What that means is, most of these stocks have very low Portfolio Grader quantitative scores and middling fundamental scores. That tells us these aren’t the market leaders they have been.
InvestorPlace

UAMM Stock: UA Multimedia Makes Metaverse Move by Digging In With Sandbox

UA Multimedia (OTCMKTS:UAMM) stock is surging higher on Thursday after the company announced plans for a metaverse game in Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD). Sandbox is based on Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and offers users a virtual space to build their worlds. UA Multimedia is purchasing a plot of virtual land within the Sandbox to build its own metaverse game.
InvestorPlace

Lack of Real-World Utility Will Hurt Shiba Inu in the Long Run

Shibas are family dogs in Japan that you can find everywhere. They’re small, black and white, with long tails, making them easy to mistake for one another. Shibas have been seen as an iconic symbol of luck. And now, these pups may become known worldwide thanks to the meme coin called Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD).
InvestorPlace

KBH Stock: 9 Reasons Why KB Home Shares Are Climbing Today

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock is rising higher on Thursday following the release of the company’s most recent earnings report. Let’s break down that earnings report below to see why investors in KBH stock are celebrating today!. The first highlight from the Q4 earnings report is the company’s diluted...
InvestorPlace

NVAX Stock: One Big Reason Novavax Is Stumbling Today

Amid yet another volatile day in the markets, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been one of the big losers today. Shares of this Covid-19 vaccine maker have dipped around 10% in early afternoon trading. Accordingly, investors appear to be taking an increasingly bearish stance on NVAX stock. Other vaccine stocks are down today, but not nearly by as wide of a margin.
InvestorPlace

DAVE Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as the Fintech Dave Heats Up Today

One of the trends that defined financial markets in 2021 was the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) boom. Companies rushing to go public left investors wondering how long the frenzy would last. Although the momentum would die down, it rose again just a few months later when the blank-check partner of former President Donald Trump’s new media venture, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), shot to unexpected levels overnight. Now, 2022 may be in for its own share of SPAC debuts. A few days into the year, fintech banking app Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) began trading after merging with its SPAC partner. While DAVE stock was quick to plunge following its initial public offering (IPO), shares have now been unexpectedly rising all morning.
InvestorPlace

3 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are Under Severe Pressure

We had another mixed day on Wall Street on Wednesday, suggesting a lack of commitment. The Nasdaq rose 0.4%, while the small caps fell twice as much. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility index (VIX) fell 4%, which suggests that sentiment is normalizing. Meanwhile, investors are flip-flopping with the slightest of headlines. Therefore, finding stocks to buy at these levels has become trickier than normal.
InvestorPlace

Forget Shiba Inu. How Can I Get My Hands on Flexa Network Shares?

InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto recently discussed the fundamentals of Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD). I nearly fell off my chair, reading my esteemed colleague’s words about the pup token. “But getting back to the fundamentals, yes, Shiba Inu does have them. For example, in December of last year, the Flexa payment...
