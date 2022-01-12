Coupang May Be Out of Favor, but It Isn’t Out for Long

One of the trends that defined financial markets in 2021 was the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) boom. Companies rushing to go public left investors wondering how long the frenzy would last. Although the momentum would die down, it rose again just a few months later when the blank-check partner of former President Donald Trump’s new media venture, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), shot to unexpected levels overnight. Now, 2022 may be in for its own share of SPAC debuts. A few days into the year, fintech banking app Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) began trading after merging with its SPAC partner. While DAVE stock was quick to plunge following its initial public offering (IPO), shares have now been unexpectedly rising all morning.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO