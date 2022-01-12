ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Linder International Airport Scheduled For Emergency Exercise Feb. 15

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9z9d_0dk42uze00

LAKELAND, FL – A full-scale emergency exercise designed to test the capabilities of airport and community emergency response staff in the event of an aviation incident is being held at Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 9 AM to 1 PM. The exercise will not affect regular airport operations.

The exercise will allow for the evaluation of the airport’s response to a mass casualty event associated with an airplane incident involving exposure to hazardous materials. The training also aims to test additional core capabilities of emergency response groups, including the communication of public information and warning, operational coordination between agencies, and health and safety practices.

The simulation scenario involves two aircraft, a commercial charter flight with a reported 50 souls on board, impacting an aircraft transporting hazardous material while taxiing across the runway.

There will be signage along Drane Field Rd. indicating a training exercise is in progress. Numerous vehicles and large apparatus will enter and exit Drane Field Road and Airfield Court East, near Fire Station 7 and the LAL Terminal building.

The community should be advised there is no need for concern. The exercise involves the active participation of approximately 14 agencies, including Lakeland Linder International Airport, Lakeland Fire Department, Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire Rescue, Polk County Emergency Management, the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Plant City Fire Rescue, Lakeland Regional Health, Winter Haven Hospital, Bartow Regional Medical Center, Tampa General Hospital AEROMED, Orlando Health Air Care Team, among others. The exercise is facilitated by Emergency Response Educators and Consultants, Inc. (EREC).

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations require CFR Part 139 certificated airports to conduct a full-scale exercise every three years to rehearse with all the entities who would be involved in an actual emergency.

The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate the preparedness and capabilities of the airport, its tenants, and local response agencies.

The media is invited to attend and cover the event. A designated media staging area and observation site will be established. Please contact Stephanie Lewis, Public Relations and Information Manager, for additional information and details regarding the exercise.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Allocates $18 Million In American Rescue Plan Funds To Replace Obsolete Fire Stations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Wednesday approved funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be used to replace three Hillsborough County Fire Stations that have reached the end of their practical operational life. The Hillsborough County American Rescue...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Lakeland, FL
The Free Press - TFP

AdventHealth Dade City-Zephyrhills Chief Medical Officer Serves As Doctor Of The Day For Opening Of 2022 Florida Legislative Session

Today, Dr. Rodrigo Torres, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth served as Doctor of the Day for the opening day of the 2022 Legislative Session. “I am extending my appreciation to Wilton Simpson, the President of the Florida Senate for inviting me to take part in the 2022 Florida Legislative Session, as the Doctor of the Day,” said Dr. Rodrigo Torres, Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills. I am grateful to be part of AdventHealth West Florida Division, which remains focused on pioneering innovation and being the source of vital information for all the communities we serve.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Response#Lal Terminal#Lakeland Fire Department#Plant City Fire Rescue#Lakeland Regional Health#Winter Haven Hospital#Erec#Cfr
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco Sheriff Finds Potbellied Pig, Is It Yours?

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff is seeking the owner of a potbellied pig that was located in Lutz on Tuesday. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a black female potbellied pig, who weighs approx. 40 lbs., in Lake Como Community at 20500 Cot Rd., Lutz.
LUTZ, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FAA
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy