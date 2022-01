Less than two weeks into 2022, financial markets have already seen their fair share of turbulence. As the omicron variant continues to spread, companies are forced to adapt and prepare for more uncertainty. Given how much Wall Street hates uncertainty, it’s hardly surprising that we’ve seen plenty of stocks tumble lately. One name that has made headlines recently is Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). This Canadian e-commerce innovator enjoyed significant growth as early pandemic trends came to shape the economy. And while SHOP stock’s growth hasn’t dropped off dramatically as these trends have reversed, recent declines have raised some questions regarding SHOP stock price predictions.

RETAIL ・ 21 HOURS AGO