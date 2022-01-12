ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

GW4 Hidden Features, Ideas, Possibilities, and Experimenting Discussion

xda-developers
 21 hours ago

Hello... I'm curious about the extended functionality of using both the Galaxy Wearable App and The Wear OS by Google app with Galaxy Watch 4. Normally, you can't sync to Google Wear OS once the...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

8 iOS 15 hidden features every iPhone user should know about

If you've updated your iPhone recently, you've probably got a good grasp on all of the big-ticket iOS 15 features like SharePlay, which allows you to watch movies, listen to music and browse the web with friends and family over FaceTime. There's also Focus, which silences notifications and hides distractions to help you better pay attention.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experimenting Discussion#Galaxy Watch 4#Google Wear Os#Voice Interaction Service
Ghacks Technology News

My experience with DuckDuckGo's App Tracking Protection feature

DuckDuckGo added an app tracking protection feature to its Android application, also called DuckDuckGo, back in November 2021. The feature blocks tracking attempts system-wide on the Android device when enabled. The feature was made available to some users only, and users had to enter a queue to get access to...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Tried installing Dot OS and now stuck on bootloop

So I just installed a Dot OS using their guide here on XDA. I did all the steps they said. Unlocked the bootloader then installed Lineage recovery (that was the recovery recommended by the guide) I then installed the ROM with adb and lineage recovery. Now I have the Dot...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Dev question: how does Samsung AP image detect bootloader version mismatch?

I'm working on my first custom ROM and have been scratching my head over this for days: how do stock Samsung software images assess whether or not the bootloader version matches the version shipped in the official software package?. Interestingly, I've built my own (slightly modified) Samsung kernels and when...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

Gaana personalises listening experience with an AutoQueue feature

Indian music streaming app Gaana unveiled a new feature that offers personalised music listening to its users. Named AutoQueue, it is basically nothing more than machine-created playlist that is created based on user's musical choices. But it also takes into consideration the occasion. The new feature is powered by a...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Brick recovery - Bosion PX6 RK3399 - Black screen, no lights, no buttons

I have a "Bosion" px6 android 10 (really 9) headunit which was from aliexpress. i had an issue with the "autokit" carplay app showing artifacts, and the solution from the seller was to downgrade. i was originally on. OS VER: KC1E0129-P01-11.1.4.9.1 - BLINK161 - 20210118. MCU VER: STM32-20210109-11-BD6-56 The seller...
TECHNOLOGY
d1softballnews.com

details in a leak, possible simplifications are discussed – Nerd4.life

Some have emerged details on Pokémon Legends: Arceus from an online leak, reported by the Twitter user CentroLeaks after the primary source deleted them, among which we find interesting news and also possible simplifications that are causing the community of enthusiasts to discuss. We already know that the new...
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

how to use the secondary mic as the main mic?

I have this old sony xperia m5 with a broken main mic and working secondary (confirmed through the hardware test) and would like to switch their jobs mainly for calls and whatsapp. Anybody know what code to manipulate to achieve this?. raghiid said:. I have this old sony xperia m5...
TECHNOLOGY
gadgethacks.com

9 Ways to Quickly Open the Hidden Magnifying Glass Feature on Your iPhone

The iPhone has included a real-world magnifying glass called "Magnifier" since iOS 10. Still, it remained relatively obscure until iOS 14 when it received significant upgrades such as a new interface, hideable controls, a customizable toolbar, improved filters management, multi-image shooting, and people detection. But one of the best things about the update is that you can open it more easily.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Can Somebody Assist By Explaining This Odd Sitiuation

I have Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. At the back of the phone it says the model is SM-N975FD 256G. However, in the software, the model is given as SM-N976N/DSM, the CSC is N975FOXM4CTE9, CP is N976NKOU1BSLA and AP IS N976NKSU1BSLB. This phone seems to be working with most functions, but...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

UK CPW Find X2 PRO STUCK ON COLOROS 7.2 MAY 2020 PATCH

I have just purchased a Find X2 Pro unlocked from a store as a used return, it has come unlocked from no carrier but says CPW (which i assume stands for carphone warehouse?. This isn't the main issue for me but what is is the fact the phone refuses to update at all.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

What the hell is wrong with this phone, Random stuttering and fps drop

The worst Pixel experience I have encountered to date with Android 12 it's still beta imo, Shoddy, So many software issues disgusting from Google to be honest. To be clear, it's likely not Android 12 itself that seems like it's still in beta, it's Android 12 on the Tensor CPU. After all, no previous Pixel phones running Android 12 beta would be able to test how it ran on Tensor.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

i need persist.img partition. my 8 Pro all sensor broken.

I accidentally flashed persist partition on another phone. As a result, all sensors are not working now. Therefore i would like to ask someone to backup persist partition and share the image file with me. F. Senior Member. Nov 10, 2014. 526. 275. Scroll down a few posts in this...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

EASY Pixel 6 - 6Pro LWP without installing any additional apps

So, I saw a post on reddit stating that when you switch over to Guest mode, the Bloom LWP's are available, however whenever you switch back to your normal profile, they once again disappear, & become unavailable again.. So, I decided to try something, and it worked perfectly! Both Bloom/Blooming...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Android 12L Beta 2 adds a split-screen shortcut for picture-in-picture windows, double-line clock, and more

Android 12L is an upcoming incremental update primarily aimed at foldables, tablets, and Chromebook devices. Google released the first developer preview of Android 12L back in October and followed it up with a beta release in December, allowing Google Pixel owners to try out the latest version for the first time. Yesterday, Google released Android 12L Beta 2 which finalizes system behaviors and APIs, brings January 2022 security patches, and fixes bugs. But turns out, there are a couple of interesting changes which weren’t mentioned in the official changelog.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy