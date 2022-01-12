ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Smith is rolling with prototype Scotty Cameron

Cover picture for the articleAussie put putter in the bag at last year’s Sony Open in Hawaii. It’s a safe assumption that every club in the bag is working when you shoot 34 under and break an all-time scoring record on the PGA TOUR, as Cam Smith did at last week’s Sentry Tournament of...

