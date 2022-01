Irvine, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 – A $3 million gift to the University of California, Irvine from the Sue J. Gross Foundation will expand training and education opportunities in the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing, which was established by a naming gift from The William and Sue Gross Family Foundation, where Sue Gross served as co-founder and director. The gift from the Sue J. Gross Foundation includes $2 million to fund construction of a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulation center for team-based interprofessional exercises and an additional $1 million to establish the Founding Dean Adey Nyamathi Endowment, which will provide nursing Ph.D. scholarships.

