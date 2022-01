Christmas came early for justice in North Carolina. Two days before Christmas, the North Carolina Supreme Court issued a one-page order on the issue of recusal. The NACCP had asked the Court to involuntarily recuse Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer from NAACP v. Moore because Justice Berger’s father was a nominal defendant and Justice Barringer served in the legislature that passed the challenged legislation. Speaker Tim Moore and the other defendants argued the Court couldn’t involuntarily recuse justices but, if it could, it should also recuse Justice Anita Earls because she represented the NAACP at one time.

