Charlotte Is Having A Baby Boom
Charlotte is bucking the national trend and experiencing it’s own local baby boom. According to a recent story posted by Axios Charlotte’s Katie Peralta Soloff, both of the Queen City’s largest hospitals have experienced birth rate increases over the last decade. However, on the contrary, the rest of the state and nation have seen decreased numbers. What about the pandemic and its effects? Fertility rates were already at a record low nationwide before the pandemic. In 2020, the U.S. birth rate dropped 4%, per census data. However, Charlotte was a bright spot on the overall map. For example, Novant Health’s uptown location had a record number of babies in August 2021 with 615. https://charlotte.axios.com/284660/charlotte-is-in-the-midst-of-its-own-baby-boom/
