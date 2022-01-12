Letters: Readers sound off on response to Jan. 6 anniversary

U.S. Rep. John Katko denounced the rioters and lauded police officers on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. "The nation watched in shock and horror as the safety of our staff, law enforcement, and my fellow members of Congress was threatened," said Katko, the Republican ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee. "Leading up to and on Jan. 6, we saw troubling breakdowns in information sharing and emergency preparedness — core tenets of homeland security. Our heroic Capitol Police officers, along with D.C. Metropolitan Police officers, risked their lives to defend the U.S. Capitol and those who work here.
