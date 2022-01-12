ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Letters: Readers sound off on response to Jan. 6 anniversary

Detroit News
 3 days ago

An insurrection would have been if the 10th Mountain Division...

www.detroitnews.com

Citizen Online

Rep. John Katko marks anniversary of 'shameful' Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

U.S. Rep. John Katko denounced the rioters and lauded police officers on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. "The nation watched in shock and horror as the safety of our staff, law enforcement, and my fellow members of Congress was threatened," said Katko, the Republican ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee. "Leading up to and on Jan. 6, we saw troubling breakdowns in information sharing and emergency preparedness — core tenets of homeland security. Our heroic Capitol Police officers, along with D.C. Metropolitan Police officers, risked their lives to defend the U.S. Capitol and those who work here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Commercial

Today's letters: Readers comment about the Jan. 6 House Commission and Alzheimer's help

I have been paying close attention to the work the Jan. 6 House Commission has been doing, and I am now convinced that the attempt to overthrow our government was a highly planned, sophisticated coup. With PowerPoint presentations, war rooms rented in the Willard hotel, and a band of clever lunatics leading the charge, the master criminal, Trump, nearly pulled it off. If not for Pence refusing to go along, he would have.
CLERMONT, FL
#Protest
Syracuse.com

Syracuse reader reflects on Jan. 6 insurrection: ‘America used to stand for something’ (Your Letters)

As we approach what some are referring to as the “anniversary” of the attack on our nation’s Capitol, one thing that has become crystal clear is America’s indifference, especially within the actual battleground halls of the Capitol currently exhibited by our elected officials. Now, as that assault against our democracy fades and talking heads spend their days downplaying the events, pretending that their mad dash to safety never happened and increasing their media presence in order to spread more lies and disinformation, Americans have become numb to the death and carnage.
SYRACUSE, NY
Kansas City Star

Letters: KC readers discuss marking Jan. 6, democracy’s future and ‘me first’ drivers

On Jan. 6, 2021, an angry mob, fueled by the myth of widespread voter fraud and a stolen election, stormed our nation’s Capitol, taking temporary possession, with the intent of negating the Electoral College certification of a free and fair election. This unprecedented event in our nation’s history, along with filing of more than 400 voter-restriction bills, are the bitter fruits of this widespread myth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abccolumbia.com

Nearly a year after the Capitol insurrection, 70% of Americans polled believe it was a threat to our democracy

ABC NEWS– It has been nearly a year since the surreal scene played out in Washington, when a violent mob of pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. As we approach the anniversary of the insurrection, a new ABC News poll shows more than 70% of Americans believe that riot was a threat to our democracy, and a majority of 58% believe Donald Trump bears a share of the blame.
PROTESTS
BBC

Capitol riot: What happened to these rioters?

On 6 January, 2021, people around the United States were shocked by images coming from the US Capitol. The pictures - many of which were captured by news agency photojournalists on hand to document the vote certifying Joe Biden's electoral win - depicted rioters trespassing in government offices, or roaming the Senate chamber, or assaulting police officers.
PROTESTS
hopkintonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: On anniversary of Jan. 6, credit to honest Republicans who tried to save party

At the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, it is time we recognized the true heroes of the Republican party. They are not the dopey louts who rampaged through our nation’s capital and the moral cowards who still cover for them. They are not the ranting demagogues exploiting the emotions of the resentful. They were the unsung people not seeking attention but doing their jobs — from poll workers to police officers. They were Republican state legislators and governors who did not bend to pressure to overturn the elections in their state. They were Republican judges who did not allow mere allegations unsupported by credible evidence to deny votes that happened. They were a vice president who stayed loyal to the Constitution and the rule of law above any man. They were Republican congressional representatives and senators who did not fear to try and hold their own president accountable, and dared to stand on their conscience instead of follow the majority in their party. They did not win. But they showed more bravery than the majority in their party who did.
POLITICS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Sound Off for Jan. 14

The United States should do like Canada and put a tax on unvaccinated citizens who are putting a burden on their health care system. Can a health care provider tell me if using a PM2.5 filter in a cloth mask will provide protection? N95 masks are hard to find. Being...
GULFPORT, MS
Arkansas Times

On CNN Hutchinson lends comfort to vaccination resistance; misrepresents state delegation response to Jan. 6 anniversary, soft-shoes around raging COVID crisis

Governor Hutchinson, who seems to have a standing invitation to join the Sunday gasbaggery on CNN’s State of the Union, did his Orval Faubus impression today by saying he’d urge businesses to ignore the federal OSHA rule taking effect tomorrow that requires employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or to be tested weekly for COVID-19.
ARKANSAS STATE
Erie Times News

Letters: Mike Kelly and Jan. 6, Davis and mask mandates, readers weigh in

On Jan. 11, Mike Kelly expressed empathy for the violent terrorists protesting free and fair elections: “On Nov. 3, the greatest loss was the loss of confidence, faith and trust the American people have in our current electoral system, they don’t believe, in great numbers — millions upon millions of Americans feel that that election wasn’t right. And I think we need to do a really deep dive into what took place and to fix immediately where we think the greatest egregious activities took place.”
ERIE COUNTY, PA

