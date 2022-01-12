ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Two-Year OS Doubles for Patients With Philadelphia-Positive Relapsed ALL After HSCT

By Allison Inserro
ajmc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) was still the primary cause of death, researchers saw a steady increase in 2-year survival from 27.8% to 54.8% even as patient age at the time of relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCST) increased. Thanks to new treatment options and other strategies,...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

MRD Indicates Relapse for Patients With Classical HL After ASCT

Minimal residual disease (MRD) can predict which patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) will relapse after autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Minimal residual disease (MRD) could be used to predict which patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) will relapse after autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), according to an abstract presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Interview: Real-World Data Show Daratumumab 1L Improves OS in Some Patients With MM

For patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who are not eligible for transplant, should novel treatments be used right away? Or should clinicians save the best potential therapies for relapses, which are inevitable with this disease?. For patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who are not eligible for transplant, should novel treatments...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treating a Patient at Endometrial Cancer Relapse

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: When we talk about endometrial cancers that relapse, it’s important to note that there are different subsets, or different types of endometrial cancer. The relapse rate is based on the histological subtype. Women who have endometroid fall under the type 1 endometrial cancers, which are those that are hormonally driven. Their chance of treatment alone with a hysterectomy is 80% to 90%. Occasionally, we give adjuvant therapy, or immediate therapy after surgery, which may include radiation or chemotherapy. In total, 10% to 15% may recur from their disease and may require more systemic therapy. The more aggressive histological subtypes are primarily uterine serous cancers, carcinosarcomas, and clear-cell carcinomas. They make up a minority, about 10% of endometrial disease, but count for 50% to 60% of recurrences due to this disease. It’s much more common for those patients to require systemic therapy. It’s also important to note that the rates of endometrial cancer are rising in this country, and a lot of that is because environmental factors like obesity. Obesity drives the pathogenesis of endometrial cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Relapsing#Clinical Cancer Research#Leukemia#Hcst#Tki#Ebmt
ajmc.com

Intensified Analysis of CGP Results Likely Necessary Among Some Patients With NSCLC

Prior to receiving therapy for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), some patients' results may require analysis beyond comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP). Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) was found to be clinically useful in assisting in treatment selection, facilitating clinical trial enrollment, and improving patient outcomes in patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); however, some patients’ results may require more rigorous analysis prior to administering therapy, according to a new study.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Survival Rate Increased Over 2 Decades for Relapsed Ph+ Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia After Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Two-year overall survival increased from period between 2000 and 2004 to period between 2015 and 2019 for patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia who relapsed after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. From the period of 2000 and 2004 to 2015 and 2019, 2-year overall survival (OS) has almost doubled...
CANCER
healio.com

Survival rate rises steadily among patients with relapsed ALL after stem cell transplant

The 2-year OS rate nearly doubled during the past 2 decades among patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia who relapsed after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, according to study results. The findings, published in Clinical Cancer Research, indicated the factors associated with the sustained OS increase are likely multifactorial.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Rifkin on Future Investigations Into Multiple Myeloma

Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, outlines multiple myeloma research he hopes to see in the next 5 years. We really need to make an inroad in treating triple-class refractory patients, said Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

aGVHD Incidence Following HSCT May be Reduced Following Treatment With Itolizumab

Patients receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation appeared to have improved outcomes and a decreased incidence of acute graft-versus-host disease after being treated with itolizumab. Treatment with itolizumab not only appeared to reduce host T cell response to donor grafts, but also appeared to decrease the incidence of acute graft-vs-host disease...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Janssen Submits BLA for Teclistamab in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The submission is supported by data from MajesTEC-1, a multicenter clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of teclistamab in adults with RRMM. Janssen has submitted a Biologics License Application for teclistamab, an off-the-shelf, T-cell redirecting, bispecific antibody, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), according to a press release.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

Greater Risk of COVID-19 Infection Found in Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

Patients with atopic dermatitis were shown to be more likely to receive a COVID-19 diagnosis than the general population. Incidence of atopic dermatitis (AD) may increase the risk of COVID-19 infection, according to study findings published recently in the JAAD International. Characterized by a complex and multifactorial pathophysiology, AD has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Factors in Selecting Therapy for Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Bruce Feinberg, DO: We’ve recently had this movement of precision medicine. You could argue it’s always been precision medicine. We didn’t have targeted therapies, but we were always trying to be more precise. That’s why we went from plain x-rays to CT to MRI to PET [positron emission tomography]. But in the era of precision medicine, we think specifically if there’s a targeted mutation where there’s an interference drug for that target, that we’d go to that drug. Here’s a situation where the cost and toxicity of the drug might still introduce a reasonable delay to that targeted therapy. Ryan, do you see the same thing?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Blasts Patient for ‘Shopping’ After Positive Covid Test

A nurse, who goes by @EliiCoco on TikTok, recently took to social media to shame one of her patients for going shopping just a few hours after they tested positive for COVID-19. The nurse didn’t identify the patient, but the encounter created quite a stir online. Discount Shopping at...
TV & VIDEOS
ajmc.com

Does Anesthesia Type Impact Postoperative Migraine Risk?

New research identified risk factors for postoperative migraine and compared the incidence of migraine following general or neuraxial anesthesia. A nation-wide study carried out in Taiwan found no difference in the risk of postoperative migraine between patients undergoing general and neuraxial anesthesia, and identified risk factors for postoperative migraine headaches. Findings were published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Genomic Profiling for NSCLC Improves Survival Outcomes With Modest Budget Impact

An increase in the use of comprehensive genomic profiling among patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) was associated with additional life-years gained and a low-cost budget impact. Increasing use of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) may lead to improved survival outcomes among patients with advanced non–small cell lung...
CANCER
ajmc.com

UK Study Characterizes Patient, Health Care System Burden From Chronic Cough

Chronic cough can have a significant impact on patient quality of life, and recognizing it as an individual condition may help optimize its treatment. Chronic cough (CC) can be debilitating for patients, as it is a difficult disease to treat as a standalone condition not related to other systemic diseases. A recent study on the burden and impact of CC in a primary care setting in the United Kingdom found that recognizing CC as a standalone condition and detecting it earlier are crucial to getting patients referred to specialists and given targeted treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy