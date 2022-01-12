ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Used Car Sales Hit New High Water Mark in 2021

By Michael Strong
thedetroitbureau.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUnmet demand for new vehicles due to unavailability forced many new vehicle buyers gobble up late model used vehicles in 2021, setting a new sales record at 40.9 million vehicles. The total marks a 10% jump compared to 2020 results. According to Cox Automotive, more than half of those...

www.thedetroitbureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

The used car market in the United States is seeing an unprecedented phenomenon: owners selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them. The strange twist comes as a global shortage of computer chips amid the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled auto manufacturing, fueling a price increase for used vehicles, which in turn helped drive record US inflation last year. It "100 percent is a new trend," which is unlikely to end soon, said Aurelien Guillaud, owner of Arlington Auto Group (AAG), a car dealership based in Arlington, Virginia, just outside the nation's capital. Due to the shortage of new vehicles, there has been an influx of demand for used cars, he said.
ECONOMY
CAR AND DRIVER

New Car Price Keeps Climbing, with Average Now at Almost $47,100

Remember back last spring, when it was shocking news that the average new-car price had reached 40 grand? Good times. KBB has calculated that the average price of a new car in the U.S. in December was $47,077. That's up from $46,329 in November. You probably already know the reasons:...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#High Water Mark#Car Buyers#Cox Automotive#Vehicles#Edmunds Com
MarketWatch

Here’s how General Motors plans to respond to Carvana threat

The market for selling used cars online has exploded during the pandemic. Now, General Motors Co. wants to help its dealers secure a bigger piece. The Detroit auto maker is launching a new website called CarBravo that will help U.S.-based GM dealers market and sell used cars online, competing directly with Carvana Co.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

General Motors Takes On Carvana, Carmax With New Digital Retail Platform Targeting Used Car Sales

General Motors Co GM on Tuesday introduced on a new digital retail platform that the automaker says will "elevate" the shopping and ownership experience of used cars. What Happened: GM launched a website called CarBravo, which offers customers access to an expansive inventory of used vehicles, along with an omnichannel shopping experience and exclusive ownership benefits.
RETAIL
wirx.com

General Motors To Offer New Used Car Business

General Motors is beefing up it’s used car business with a new offering that it calls “CarBravo.” It will compete against independent used car retailers like Carvana and Carmax, and a similar program from Ford. GM North America President Steve Carlisle says used cars are a big part of their dealers’ business.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
thedetroitbureau.com

GM’s CarBravo Aims Help Dealers, Company Move More Used Vehicles Online

GM’s constantly focused on how to sell more vehicles, but until now, those efforts generally centered on new vehicle sales. Now it’s created CarBravo, a used car megasite aimed at moving more used metal for the company and its dealers. “CarBravo will give customers more choice and access...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

MG overtakes Honda, Renault and Mazda as UK sales hit record high

MG has overtaken Honda, Renault and Mazda as the electric car boom helped its UK sales soar by two-thirds last year. The almost century-old British car brand, now owned by state-controlled Chinese company SAIC Motor, said a rush of electric vehicles sales helped it move a record 30,600 cars. Excluding...
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Could Tesla Replace BMW as the Top Luxury Brand in the U.S. for 2021? Maybe

At first glance, it appears BMW retained the title of top-selling luxury vehicle brand in the U.S. for a second consecutive year. Mercedes-Benz and Lexus — as they have for a decade or more — round out the top three spots: for now. However, the real leader may be EV maker Tesla, which just needs a few more weeks to find out.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Increased 6% in December as Inflation Hit 40-Year High

Consumer prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in almost 40 years. Consumer prices rose by 7% in December compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from the 6.8% growth in November and represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in June 1982. It also marked the third consecutive month of inflation over 6%. The index for all items, except for food and energy, grew 5.5% in December compared to last year, marking the largest 12-month change since the period ending February 1991. The energy index rose...
BUSINESS
KCEN TV NBC 6

Used car prices have soared. When might they start to come back down?

DALLAS — For the fourth-straight month, the wholesale cost of used vehicles went up. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, the average wholesale price has risen by 21.4% since last August -- and by 46.6% from December 2020 to December 2021. Used car dealers paying more, passing...
BUYING CARS
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Treasury faces £5bn fuel duty loss due to electric car growth – report

Chancellor Rishi Sunak could lose almost a third of the revenue raised by car-related fuel duty within eight years because of the shift to green motoring, according to a new report.The collapse in the sale of new diesel cars in favour of electric models could cause the Treasury’s annual fuel duty income from cars to drop from £16.4 million in 2019 to £11.4 billion in 2028, analysis by the RAC Foundation found.This £5 billion decline is roughly equivalent to what is spent operating, maintaining and enhancing motorways and major A-roads in England each year.Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy