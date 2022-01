South Bend — After being closed for six months due to renovations, German restaurant Weiss’ Gasthaus in Roseland will reopen today. Besides a fresh coat of paint and new flooring, what is also new at the restaurant is a newly constructed deli and bar area. The bar now called the Radler Room, offers several taps of traditional beer options as well as some regional craft beer. The deli located in the front of the restaurant will open in the next few months. Owner and chef Kenny Weiss plans to offer house-made cold salads, brats and more for easy takeaway. German -favored items like jams, spreads and cookies are also for sale in the deli area. Weiss’ Gasthaus is now open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday and for Sunday brunch. You can read more about some menu changes coming to the restaurant in today’s Market Basket in the South Bend Tribune.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO