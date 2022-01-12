Test Drive 2022 BMW 430i Gran Coupe: Putting the Grand in Gran Coupe

It’s easy to get seduced by BMW ” M ” cars. Whether it be the lively M2, the colossal M5, or the legendary M3, it doesn’t matter which shape they come in, there has always been something very enticing about Bavarian beasts flexing that celebrated badge. For many of us, the extra costs associated with ” proper ” M cars means that they usually remain in the wishlist section of our shopping carts, rather than occupying their desired position in our garages. But fear not readers, BMW has been sneakily unleashing some very impressive ‘ M ‘ badge cars that fly under the radar, and are all the better for it. Their latest release, the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe, not only happens to be a very pragmatic alternative to the M4 but as we found out driving the muscular 4 series, is also one of the best all-rounders we’ve tested in a very long time.

