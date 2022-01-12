ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What to know about Prince Andrew's sexual abuse lawsuit in the US

By Rob Picheta
CNN
CNN
 8 hours ago
Prince Andrew is facing the prospect of a trial in a civil lawsuit for sexual abuse after losing his attempt to have Virginia Giuffre's case against him thrown out. Here's what you need to know about the case, and what comes...

Community Policy