Recipes

Easy Bananas Foster French Toast

tidymom.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBananas Foster French Toast is a decadent french toast with homemade caramel sauce and bananas that will seriously elevate your breakfast game! It’s an easy way to make a gourmet breakfast at home. Make a big batch today for your friends and family!. There’s nothing more delightful than...

tidymom.net

Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Secret Ingredients Trisha Yearwood Adds To Her Pancakes

There's no denying that fresh hot pancakes are the one of the ultimate breakfast foods, but sometimes — say, when you're still half asleep and manning the breakfast station — they can land a little flat on texture and taste. Like the way you feel before and after your morning coffee, it really doesn't take a lot for pancakes to perk up and reach their fluffiest, flavor-packed potential. A few simple tricks and ingredients can ensure perfection every morning (or night, if breakfast is what's for dinner).
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Crunchy Pina Colada Cake Recipe

This crunchy Pina colada cake is so delicious! Creamy and crispy, this pineapple and coconut dessert is ideal for those who adore the taste of pina colada. Plus, you will get a beautiful treat in only 25 minutes. Try it:. Ingredients:. ½ cup melted butter. ½ cup shredded coconut,...
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Canned Cherry Pie Filling Taste Homemade

Who doesn’t love a slice of warm cherry pie with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream on top? It’s the perfect dessert for everyone who doesn’t have to make it. Cherry pie making is a labor of love, and sometimes you’re just not feeling up to all of the pitting, chopping and sweating over a hot stove. The solution? Jazzing up canned cherry pie filling to get all the delicious flavor without hours of work.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Sleeper Ina Garten Recipe Is My Favorite Weekday Lunch

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. Every single recipe I make of hers is delicious! And while some of them (like her chocolate cake) are super popular and well-known, others remain sleeper hits — and these under-the-radar recipes are some of my favorites. Case in point? The cauliflower toast from Ina’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Ina Garten Uses This Unexpected Ingredient to Pack Her Grilled Cheese With Flavor

Just when you think you know how to make the perfect grilled cheese, then BAM! Ina Garten just dropped a new ingredient that’ll up the ante for our usual grilled cheese concoctions — but it’s a rather odd ingredient. On Dec 22, the Food Network posted a video to YouTube of Garten showing off her unique grilled cheese recipe. Why is it so unique? Well, she slathers chutney all over it. With any grilled cheese, you, of course, need the cheese (and Gartner divulged her favorite is sharp Vermont cheddar!) It’s a usual grilled cheese recipe until she whips out the...
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)

Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
RECIPES
Woman's World

This Simple Hack Makes the Crispiest Pan Fried Potatoes You’ve Ever Tasted

I’m not ashamed to admit that potatoes are my favorite food. Mashed, fried, roasted — you name it, I love it. They’re my go-to side dish, since they’re so versatile and go well with anything. I especially love pan fried potatoes, and often look for new and delicious ways to make them. So when I came across this make-ahead hack from an Irish chef, I knew I had to try it out.
RECIPES

