SPH sees strong sales performance in 2021/2022 for PBSA business; overall business improved in 1QFY22

No business worth its salt stays static. If you have not implemented any changes for a while, you can be sure that you are doing things wrong. Even if you are doing well at the moment, if you do not conduct the relevant research and discover new and ingenious ways to upgrade your business, you will eventually fall behind. All good business owners know that trends come and go, and new technology arises all the time. Some of it could be extremely beneficial to your business. As a business owner, it is up to you to discover just what exactly will make your business more efficient and competitive.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO