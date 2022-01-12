ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPH sees strong sales performance in 2021/2022 for PBSA business; overall business improved in 1QFY22

By Felicia Tan
theedgemarkets.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Jan 12): Singapore Press Holdings’ (SPH) overall business saw improvements in the 1QFY22 ended November. In its...

www.theedgemarkets.com

aithority.com

2022 Omnichannel Returns Index From Incisiv And Appriss Retail Omnichannel Returns Have Emerged As An Opportunity To Engage Shoppers And Improve Business Performance

According to the report, only 14% of retailers were rated “Leaders” in returns. Incisiv, in partnership with Appriss Retail, announced the release of its 2022 Omnichannel Returns Index, assessing top retailers’ returns capabilities and experiences across four key areas: product content and digital experience, returns policy and information, returns and refund process, and 360-degree service.
RETAIL
Supermarket News

Grocery turns in strong retail sales performance for December

Grocery sales climbed more than 8% in December and more than doubled that growth rate on a two-year stack, according to national retail sales tracker MasterCard SpendingPulse. Year over year, grocery retail sales rose 8.3% for December, Purchase, N.Y.-based MasterCard reported yesterday. Since December 2019, the category has seen sales increase 16.9%.
RETAIL
Miami Herald

Omicron Pain: 33% of Small Businesses See Sales Drop

The omicron Covid variant appears to be putting a dent in U.S. small businesses. One-third of them posted a sales decrease in the in the week ended Jan. 9, according the U.S. Census Small Business Pulse Survey. The Survey also showed that 28% of small businesses were having difficulties hiring...
SMALL BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA Owner TPG Raises $1B By Pricing IPO At $29.50 A Share – Reports

TPG, owner of CAA and 30% stakeholder in DirecTV, is on course to raise $1 billion when its stock begins trading Thursday on the Nasdaq at $29.50. The pricing of the initial public offering, reported by The Wall Street Journal and other financial media outlets, values the firm at $9 billion. The company filed last month for the offering. The pricing wound up in the middle of the range TPG had specified last week. Many recent IPOs have achieved less-than-stellar results. Almost three-quarters of the 400 or so stocks of companies going public in 2021 are below their initial trading prices. That...
STOCKS
#Sph#Pbsa#Omicron#Segmentally#Sph Reit
MarketWatch

CVS Health hikes 2021 earnings range and backs 2022 view

CVS Health Corp. said Tuesday it expects to earn between $5.87 and $5.92 a share in 2021, up from its earlier guidance of $5.50 to $5.61. The company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 a share, up from its earlier view for earnings of at least $8 a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $8.04 a share for 2021, according to a FactSet survey. CVS Health continues to expect 2022 earnings between $7.04 and $7.24 a share and adjusted 2022 earnings between $8.10 and $8.30. Analysts are targeting 2022 earnings of $8.26 a share. Members of CVS Health senior management team are scheduled to provide these profit targets in a webcast at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Shares of CVS Health have gained 40.3% in the past year, compared to a rise of 22.9% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

iFAST raises S$105 mil in oversubscribed share placement

SINGAPORE (Jan 11): iFAST Corporation has raised S$105 million via a placement of 14 million new ordinary shares to institutional and accredited investors, announced the wealth management fintech platform on Tuesday (Jan 11). The placement was oversubscribed with over S$150 million in total subscription, more than double the initial base...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
myrtlebeachsc.com

Business Improvements to Drive you Onwards

No business worth its salt stays static. If you have not implemented any changes for a while, you can be sure that you are doing things wrong. Even if you are doing well at the moment, if you do not conduct the relevant research and discover new and ingenious ways to upgrade your business, you will eventually fall behind. All good business owners know that trends come and go, and new technology arises all the time. Some of it could be extremely beneficial to your business. As a business owner, it is up to you to discover just what exactly will make your business more efficient and competitive.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

ADB to invest US$60 mil in Creador fund to support regional private sector growth

JAKARTA (Jan 13): The Asian Development Bank has signed a US$60 million equity investment in Creador V LP (Creador V) for investments in companies in Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam. Creador V is the private equity fund managed by Malaysia-based investment firm Creador. In a statement, the bank said...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

AEO Boosts Financial Targets After Strong Holiday Season

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) announced this week it is raising its 2023 financial targets following a successful holiday season. The company, which owns teen retailer American Eagle and intimate apparel label Aerie, stated it’s on track to earn $600 million in operating income in 2021, surpassing its 2023 goal of $550 million two years ahead of schedule. The new goals for 2023 include an operating income of $800 million and revenue of $5.8 billion, up from $5.5 billion. Operating margin goals will raise from 10 percent to 13.5 percent. The new targets are a direct reflection of a holiday season that surpassed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures close higher on weaker production, tight stock

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives closed higher on Thursday as concern over weak production and tight stock level in the country has lifted sentiment. According to palm oil trader David Ng, stronger crude oil prices were seen as a supporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

City Motors Group launches Alfa Bangsar

PETALING JAYA (Jan 13): City Motors Group of Companies has officially launched its RM450 million Alfa Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur and its sales gallery. The project is a mixed-use development, anticipated for completion in mid-2023. During the launch at Kompleks Wan Kien on Thursday, City Motors Group announced that the...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

UOB acquires Citigroup's consumer businesses for almost S$5b

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB) has said it is paying a total sum of about S$5 billion (about RM15 billion) for Citigroup's (Citi) consumer banking businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. During a virtual briefing with analysts and the media, UOB chief financial officer Lee...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Crypto exchanges eye offering traditional stock trading in US

NEW YORK/PORTLAND (Jan 13): Cryptocurrency exchanges FTX US and Bitstamp Ltd are exploring offering equities trading in the US, a move that’d allow them to diversify while venturing into the territory of traditional financial firms and popular app providers such as Robinhood Markets Inc. FTX US is working on...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning on Friday (Jan 14), weighed by emerging selling in selected heavyweights, in line with the weaker sentiment in regional markets, dealers said. At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 12.91 points to 1,556.6 from...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Pegasus Heights’ heads of agreement with glove maker terminated

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): Loss-making Pegasus Heights Bhd said the heads of agreement it had signed with glove maker WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd has been terminated as the negotiation period has lapsed. The group, which is involved in leasing out commercial properties, said it has received the termination notice...
BUSINESS

