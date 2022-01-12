ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Check Your Fact Signs Open Letter To YouTube

checkyourfact.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter to YouTube, fact-checkers call upon its CEO to take four steps against rampant disinformation. Check Your Fact is proud to join more than 80...

checkyourfact.com

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show David Bowie Predicting Social Media In 1999?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows the late singer David Bowie predicting the future of social media and the internet during a 1999 interview. The man featured in the video is an English comedian, not Bowie. Fact Check:. The video allegedly shows Bowie, the famed singer who died of...
INTERNET
CNET

YouTube must step up fight against misinformation, say over 80 fact-check groups

Fact-checking organizations from around the world are calling on YouTube to take stronger action against misinformation on its platform. In an open letter published Wednesday through journalism nonprofit Poynter Institute, more than 80 fact-checking organizations addressed YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, citing a list of conspiracy theories and misinformation that have spread around the globe in the last few years. The letter said YouTube is being weaponized by unscrupulous actors.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Hundreds Of Doctors Sign Open Letter Asking Spotify To Address “Mass Misinformation Events,” Take Aim At Joe Rogan’s Show

A group of 270 scientists, professors, doctors and healthcare workers wrote an open letter to Spotify recently expressing concern about “false and societally harmful assertions” on its most popular program, The Joe Rogan Experience. The letter, which Rolling Stone first reported on, asks the music streamer to “establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.” The doctors’ group takes issue with what it calls Rogan’s penchant for “broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.” Specifically, the group calls out “a highly controversial episode featuring guest Dr. Robert Malone (#1757). The episode has been criticized for promoting baseless conspiracy...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Wojcicki
abc17news.com

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’

More than 80 fact checking organizations are calling on YouTube to address what they say is rampant misinformation on the platform. A letter to CEO Susan Wojcicki published Wednesday calls the Google-owned platform one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide. The fact checkers say YouTube’s efforts to address the issue have been insufficient. They are all members of the International Fact Checking Network and include Rappler in the Philippines, Africa Check, Science Feedback in France and dozens of others. They said YouTube wrongly frames discussions about disinformation as a false dichotomy of deleting or not deleting content.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
siliconangle.com

Fact-checking organizations say YouTube is a major spreader of misinformation

A letter signed today by more than 80 global fact-checking groups said Google LLC-owned YouTube is one of the “major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide.”. The letter, addressed to YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki, was signed by organizations in 46 countries and included the U.S.-based Washington Post...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Letter
digg.com

270 Doctors, Physicians And Science Educators Write Open Letter To Spotify To Fact Check Their Platform, And Especially Joe Rogan

Experts want to end the spread of misinformation on Spotify because the platform currently has no fact-checking policy in place for its creators. A recent episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" had Dr. Robert Malone on as a guest, in which he played down the vaccine efficacy. Malone is banned from Twitter for promoting coronavirus misinformation and his JRE episode caused outrage in medical circles after going viral. CrowdTangle estimates the episode was shared nearly 25,000 times online and now some people are saying enough is enough, according to Rolling Stone's EJ Dickson.
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

Fact checkers: YouTube fails on fake news

YouTube spreads disinformation and misinformation worldwide and is not doing enough to tackle fake news on its platform, according to a global coalition of fact checking organisations. A letter signed by more than 80 groups, including Full Fact in the UK, says the platform is hosting content by groups which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
baconsrebellion.com

Fact Checked by Facebook

On Sunday I published a meme from The Bull Elephant blog that used two photos to contrast the environmental footprint of the Keystone Pipeline with that of a lithium mine for hybrid cars. The point, as any thinking person would immediately grasp, was to highlight the inconsistency of those who decried the environmental impact of the pipeline but ignored the impact of a lithium mine. It was a meme. Memes, by their nature, over-simplify arguments. I posted it not because it provided a fair-and-balanced exegesis of the issue, but because the juxtaposition of images reminded readers that one cannot consider the environmental impact of gas- and 0il pipelines without also considering the impact of their renewable alternatives, which require the large-scale mining of lithium, rare earth minerals, and other elements.
INTERNET
MarketRealist

Over 100,000 People Sign Up for Gettr After Joe Rogan Joins Platform

Free-speech social media platforms have been the trend lately. Platforms like Parler and Gettr have become popular because they allow users to speak freely and not worry about being suspended or banned. Parler was one of the first platforms to tout itself as a “free speech” social network. Parler has been a destination for many people who have been restricted from using Twitter for controversial posts. With Gettr on the rise, how can you invest in the platform?
INTERNET
Salon

Joe Rogan's latest controversy: YouTube scraps controversial podcast episode with anti-vax scientist

Joe Rogan is back in the headlines again — this time, for an inflammatory New Year's Eve interview with infectious disease scientist-turned-anti-vaccine provocateur Dr. Robert Malone, who claims to have helped create the mRNA technology used in Pfizer and Moderna's shots yet rose to prominence recently after a series of interviews with right-wing outlets in which he spread false information about the jabs and sought to undermine the government campaign to vaccinate Americans.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
Fast Company

Gettr gets a Joe Rogan bump, but it will probably be short-lived

Gettr, the anything-goes social media app that was launched last summer by former Trump aide Jason Miller, saw a significant bump in users this week after an endorsement from podcasting star Joe Rogan, and after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was permanently banned from Twitter. The app, a known haven for...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy