Cheer season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest

cartermatt.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the premiere of season 2 today, it only makes sense to pose the following question: Will there be a Cheer season 3 at Netflix? Or, are we at the end of the road for the docuseries already?. There is no denying that the first season of the show,...

cartermatt.com

Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
#Navarro College
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
Popculture

Netflix Adding One of 2021's Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn't exactly garner much positive attention upon its release. After We Fell,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
ComicBook

Beloved Netflix Series Takes Over Top 10 After Season 4 Return

There is no stopping the Karate Kids. Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series, has been a massive hit for Netflix since the streamer acquired it from YouTube in 2020. Each time episodes of the show have been added to Netflix, Cobra Kai has quickly become the most popular title on the service, a trend that is continuing with the arrival of Season 4. To the surprise of no one, Cobra Kai has taken over the Netflix Top 10 after its new season debut.
ComicBook

The Second Season of Netflix's Biggest Show Has a New Release Date

On Saturday, Netflix celebrated the first anniversary -- or paper anniversary -- of its breakout smash hit series Bridgeton. Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen's adaptation of Julia Quinn's series of Regency romance novels, debuted on Christmas Day 2020 and quickly became Netflix's most-watched series ever. The streaming giant ordered three more seasons of Bridgerton and greenlit a spinoff series. Now we know, thanks to the cast in the video receiving a paper anniversary gift from Lady Whistledown, that Bridgerton's second season will debut on Netflix on March 25th. That should be a welcome Christmas present for anyone eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Bridgerton saga.
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing a True-Crime Staple This Week

Netflix's true-crime library is about to get a little smaller with the upcoming departure of one staple title. When Netflix unveiled its incoming December 2021 titles at the end of November, it also released its outgoing titles, revealing that Forensic Files Collections 1-9 will be leaving the platform on Friday, Dec. 31. All 376 episodes of the hit true-crime series currently available on Netflix are set to leave, unfortunately.
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
