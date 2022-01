Sub Pop is ecstatic to welcome Guerilla Toss to their iconic roster of artists. The label will be releasing their latest effort, Famously Alive on March 25th. After a decade sprinkling glitter into grit, building a reputation as one of the most ferociously creative art-rock groups working, the upstate New York band have eased fully into their light. This is Guerilla Toss at their most luminescent – awake, alive, and extending an open invitation to anyone who wants to soak it all up beside them.

