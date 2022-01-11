Critical Infrastructure for Critical Times

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Robert Kondziolka
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers without electricity for days or weeks? Does that happen in the United States of America in the 21st Century? Increasingly, the answer is yes. It is past time to accept these devasting and life-threatening outcomes and pursue new approaches to resiliency to protect our communities from Black Sky Hazard...

