For the last couple of years, the growth that Lawton has seen in terms of new and additional businesses has had a focus in and around midtown. Cache and Sheridan, Gore and Sheridan, even Gore and Lee Boulevard is growing. It's been a good thing for the community, but also, developments out west and east seemed to slow while middle-Lawton got a little time to shine... but that trend may be turning once again.

LAWTON, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO