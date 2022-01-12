ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Southeast Wyoming’s Mountains Could Get Blasted With More Snow Friday

By Joy Greenwald
 1 day ago
Southeast Wyoming could see light to moderate snow Friday as a quick-moving cold front makes its way through the area. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday evening:. 11/7PM: Greetings! The weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle calls for mainly...

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Temps Ranged From 96 Degrees To -15 Last Year

Cheyenne had a somewhat warmer and dryer year than typical, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency recently published its 2021 climate summary for the city. According to the report, the city twice hit 96 degrees, once on July 28 and again on September 10. A low for the year was hit on Feb. 14, when the mercury dipped to -15.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Yellowstone To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

We're talking about the park, not the TV series or its spinoff, 1883, mathematically, that doesn't get you 150 more like 139. But, yes, the park. It's been 150 years since Yellowstone became America's first national park. So, it's quite the happy birthday for one of the top tourist destinations in the country. You hear that, Yosemite?
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Hilarious Video Shows Just Why the Wyoming Wind is So Brutal

Living in Wyoming, we know just how windy it can get. We're no strangers to the windiest of windy days whatsoever. In fact, this winter has already been one of the windiest, not only in recent memory, but in the past 15 years. So it seems there are certain things that aren't easy for a to deal with when we step outside on a routine Wyoming day. A Tiktok user recently made a video showing exactly what it's like in Wyoming when you step outside into the brutal winds of the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Pushing Snow Onto Wyoming State Highways Could Land You in Jail

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it's illegal to push snow onto state highways. Agency spokeswoman Andrea Staley says WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes. "Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

I-80 in Wyoming Back Open After Multi-Day Closure

Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open in both directions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie, however, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. Much of I-80 was closed Wednesday morning due to winter conditions and crashes. WYDOT...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Blowing Snow, Near-Blizzard Conditions Continue Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says blowing snow and blizzard conditions are continuing in many areas of southeast Wyoming today [1-6]. Widespread high winds are expected across much of southeast Wyoming today and tonight with gusts 65-75 MPH common, strongest around Arlington and Elk Mountain. Winds are expected to eventually spread into the Cheyenne area by some point late this afternoon or evening with gusts around 60 MPH possible locally. These winds combined with yesterday's snowfall could lead to dangerous conditions, especially for western areas with significant blowing and drifting snow likely. Near blizzard conditions will be possible at times with visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile. Travelers should exercise caution and check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info. Finally, periods of light snow will remain possible today from far southeast Wyoming into the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Additional accumulations will generally be light, but some areas may receive another inch or two. A small bit of good news: With the increasing winds, temperatures will also begin to rise this evening through Friday morning with overnight temperatures above freezing along and west of the Laramie Range. Many areas may be in the 40s by Friday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Back Open, I-80 Estimated to Reopen Friday Afternoon

Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming is back open, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be Friday afternoon before Interstate 80 fully reopens. Currently, the eastbound lanes from Evanston to Rock Springs are closed due to winter conditions, the eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins are closed due to rolling closure, and both lanes between Rawlins and Cheyenne are closed due to winter conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

New DIY Business Opens In Downtown Cheyenne

I'm not going to lie, this is a really cool new business that rolled into Downtown Cheyenne. Board & Brush Cheyenne was welcomed by the Downtown Cheyenne community over the weekend, bringing in a new type of business that Cheyenne didn't already have. The business itself is a brick and...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: WYDOT Recloses Stretch of I-80 Minutes After Opening It

Well, that was short-lived. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reclosed Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne due to winter conditions. The eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins are closed due to rolling closure. As of 11:17 a.m., the estimated reopening time is unknown. ORIGINAL STORY:. Interstate 80 in...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Weather-Related Closures For Jan. 6

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne has been notified of the following closures due to a winter storm that has rocked the area. We will be updating the list as more closures are announced:. Laramie County School District#1 [remote learning planned]. Laramie County School District#2 [remote learning planned]. State of Wyoming Offices...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Most of I-80 in Wyoming Closed Due to Winter Conditions, Crashes

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. tonight before crews get the stretch between Rawlins and Cheyenne back open. Both lanes between Laramie and Cheyenne are now closed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Evanston...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

