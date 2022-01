Although a fourth stimulus check has not been announced, here is how Americans may be able to qualify for two $1,400 payments this month. According to the Sun, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that the Biden administration is now working on a bill. It is looking to reinstate payments for Child Tax Credit if it is passed. “If we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February. As an option,” she explained.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO