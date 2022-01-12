ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Biogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Biogen have tumbled a day after regulators slapped strict limitations on coverage the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The Centers...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Restrictive Medicare coverage spells continued uncertainty for Aduhelm

Despite Aduhelm’s first-to-market advantage, months of controversy following the drug’s approval have been a major setback. On January 11, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released a draft version of its highly anticipated reimbursement decision regarding Biogen and Eisai’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) and other future anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody (mAb) products in Alzheimer’s disease (AD): CMS proposed the reimbursement of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved anti-amyloid mAb products under a coverage with evidence development (CED) policy. The CED requirement will limit Medicare reimbursement of Aduhelm to AD patients participating in randomised controlled trials (RCTs). Regarding enrollment in these RCTs, CMS stated that it would cover the cost of one beta-amyloid positron emission tomography scan per patient, but would limit study participation to patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD or mild AD dementia, which is in line with the FDA label for Aduhelm. Although this preliminary coverage decision signals some hope for the anti-amyloid mAb class in the long term, it will significantly delay and limit patient access to these products in the near term, with Aduhelm likely bearing the brunt of these troubles.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC Philadelphia

Government May Scale Back Medicare Part B Premium Increase

This year's standard premium, which jumped to $170.10 from $148.50 in 2021, was partly based on the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. The manufacturer has since cut the estimated per-patient annual treatment cost to $28,000, from $56,000. Medicare officials are expected this week to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Services#Clinical Trials#Brain Scans#Ap#The Centers For Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
wtvbam.com

Biogen slumps after Medicare’s restrictive decision on Alzheimer’s drug

(Reuters) – Shares of Biogen Inc fell nearly 10% on Wednesday after the U.S. government announced limited coverage of Alzheimer’s treatments including the drugmaker’s Aduhelm, dealing a blow to the controversial treatment that was approved last year. Biogen had been banking on the government’s coverage decision to...
HEALTH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Slumps As CMS Announces Restrictive Coverage For Aduhelm, Aclaris CMO Departs, Immuron Spikes On US Military Award

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Biogen Shares Slip On Restricted Coverage For Its Alzheimer's Drug. If you are looking for the perfect trading strategy tailored to your preferances then click here to take our FREE Benzinga Trader Strategy Quiz!. Biogen,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Biogen hits Medicare wall

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Drug investors are worried the preliminary U.S. government decision to restrict payment for Biogen’s (BIIB.O) new Alzheimer’s treatment is a Trojan horse that presages more sweeping limits on medical spending. But the decision is unlikely to be a precedent given how much is exceptional in this story.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Private health insurance companies will cover up to eight at-home tests a month under Biden plan

Americans with private medical insurance plans can have the costs of up to eight over-the-counter at-home Covid-19 tests covered per month, according to a plan outlined by Joe Biden’s administration.Under the plan, which is effective from 15 January, people who provide their insurance information to certain in-network pharmacies will be able to get their tests without any paying any out-of-pocket costs.Otherwise, people will have to file claims with their insurers to be reimbursed for the tests, which can range from $10 up to $35.The plan “means that most consumers with private health coverage can go online or to a...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy