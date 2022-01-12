ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lukas Reichel set for NHL debut with Chicago Blackhawks

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 21 hours ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Top prospect Lukas Reichel is slated for his NHL debut...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Seth Jones among 4 members of the Chicago Blackhawks placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks added four members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, head trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Hawks shortly before game time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Jones was ...
NHL
FanSided

5 potential trade deadline moves for the Chicago Blackhawks

After a disappointing start to the 2021-22 regular season, the Chicago Blackhawks look like they are experiencing yet another year where they fall short of the playoffs. Now that the “return to the glory days” experiment seems to have fallen short of its goal, the Blackhawks will most likely be returning to the idea of a rebuild under interim general manager Kyle Davidson.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek King
Chicago Sun-Times

Lukas Reichel perfecting details of his game as anticipation of Blackhawks call-up grows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Entering the season, the Blackhawks predetermined a schedule for top prospect Lukas Reichel’s AHL development. “I remember at training camp, they had a plan for him — maybe 30-plus games down there [in Rockford], and then maybe bring him up for one or two [NHL games], then have him go back down,” Hawks interim coach Derek King admitted Tuesday.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Blackhawks Bits: McCabe added to COVID-19 protocol; Galvas to make NHL debut

Another roster and lineup shuffle is on the way for the Chicago Blackhawks following news that emerged before Tuesday’s morning skate in Columbus. Defenseman Jake McCabe — along with head athletic trainer Mike Gapski — were added to COVID-19 protocol. Neither will be available for Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jackets.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Reichel’s Plan, What’s Up With Kane? Hot Mic, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

This summer, there was a ton of excitement surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks, for what was happening on the ice, when the team added Seth Jones and Marc-André Fleury. The expectations were high. They have failed to reach those expectations so far this season and at different points of the year, it’s been a drag to watch this team. There needed to be an injection of excitement to a team that is 13-18-5 and not contending for a playoff spot.
NHL
bleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Plan for Lukas Reichel is One of Long-Term Thinking and Fiscal Responsibility

We were already excited for Blackhawks rookie Lukas Reichel this season, but now, the excitement grows: After his first 20 games with the Rockford IceHogs (also his first 20 games played professionally in North America), Reichel has been called-up to the NHL and placed on Chicago’s Taxi Squad ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Ap
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Fleury, de Haan, Galvas, Reichel, Shaw

Not only have the Chicago Blackhawks finally broken the six-game skid that ran through parts of two different calendar years, but they’ve also begun a type of streak that they haven’t experienced since after their coaching change in mid-November. Can they make it three wins in a row on Thursday?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy