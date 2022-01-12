ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what's behind the Wordle c-r-a-z-e

NPR
 2 days ago

A simple word game is the newest social media and pop culture phenomenon: Wordle. The task is to guess a five-letter word. You have six tries. After each guess, the tiles change colors to show which letters are not in the word (gray), which letters are in the word but in...

text.npr.org

gamepur.com

What is Wordle, and where can I play it? Answered

If you have spent any amount of time on social media lately, you have likely seen the name Wordle tossed around alongside some green and yellow boxes. Here’s an explanation of what Wordle is and how you can play it if you are interested. Wordle is a simple word...
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Wordle – the love story behind the brain teaser Britain’s addicted to

As pandemic gestures go, it’s as romantic as they come: a simple but gently challenging distraction, homemade with love and care, allowing us to engage our brains in an activity that isn’t panic, worry or reading graphs showing rising case numbers. Without reading the headline or standfirst of...
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

What is Wordle? How to play the game that's taking over your social media timeline

You might have seen those rows of colored blocks on your social media timeline in recent weeks, but what do they mean?. They're from a simple but immensely popular word game that has captivated the internet and led many players to share their results with social media followers. As of Sunday, the game had brought in more than 300,000 players.
VIDEO GAMES
phillyvoice.com

Wordle, the viral daily word game, is harder than it looks; here's how to play

How was your Wordle today? Mine was rough, to say the least. Wordle — a once-a-day guessing game that asks users to identify a five-letter word in six tries — has taken the internet by storm since creator Josh Wardle's personal gift to his partner went public late last year. Now, people are finding their Twitter timelines filled with black, gold and green emojis as users share their winning (or losing) scores.
VIDEO GAMES
uticaphoenix.net

The App Store clones are here to profit off Wordle’s success

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle game that’s taken over our Twitter timelines, doesn’t currently have an official app. That may come as a surprise to anyone who’s searched for it on the App Store, though — doing so will show you several blatant unofficial copies, which use the same name and mechanics as the original, which was made by Josh Wardle.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

Here’s Everything To Know About How Wordle Uses Letters In Its Daily Puzzle

If you haven’t tried your hand at Wordle, it can seem pretty confusing when you look at the yellow, gray, and green squares on your Twitter timeline. But the rules of the daily word game are actually really simple to follow, you just need to know what to consider for each try. If you’ve been looking to join the Wordle craze but don’t know where to start, here’s what you need to know about whether Wordle uses repeat letters, (aka the same letter twice), plurals, or past tense words.
SOFTWARE
Elite Daily

Here’s The Deal With “Wordle” Apps That Look Like The Viral Game

ICYMI, there’s a new word game called Wordle that’s thrown Twitter into a frenzy. The online game, which gives you six chances to guess the word of the day, can only be played once a day, but fans are craving more ways to play. If playing the daily brain teaser has left you wondering is there a Wordle app, here’s how to get the word game with daily puzzles.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

Here's How To Play Wordle, The New Game The Internet Is Obsessed With

Perhaps you’ve already seen the green, yellow, and gray squares showing up all over your Twitter timeline, but before you continue scrolling, here’s what they mean. In October 2021, software engineer Josh Wardle created and developed a word guessing game for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves word games. With a little play on his name, Wordle was built as a fun little game for the two of them. But Wordle’s audience quickly grew to Wardle’s inner circle when he figured he was on to something. Today, the game is a massive hit on Twitter and shows no sign of slowing down. So, here’s a rundown of where to find and play Wordle, the new puzzle game Twitter loves.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Voices: Stop sharing your Wordle scores on Twitter! It’s boring

Day 207, 4/6. Day 208, 3/6. My Twitter timeline is dissolving into fractions, green and yellow squares, before my very eyes – what could this traffic light morse code mean? Only one thing: Wordle-mania is here, and it’s spreading faster than Omicron.The internet’s new favourite word game has taken social media by storm, attracting wild praise for its novel approaches to a) advertising (there isn’t any) and b) time sapping (ditto, you can only do one puzzle per day). Yeah yeah, great – but what about me? A new year has barely gotten started, but already I’m alienated from its...
TWITTER
