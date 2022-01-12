Here's what's behind the Wordle c-r-a-z-e

Perhaps you’ve already seen the green, yellow, and gray squares showing up all over your Twitter timeline, but before you continue scrolling, here’s what they mean. In October 2021, software engineer Josh Wardle created and developed a word guessing game for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves word games. With a little play on his name, Wordle was built as a fun little game for the two of them. But Wordle’s audience quickly grew to Wardle’s inner circle when he figured he was on to something. Today, the game is a massive hit on Twitter and shows no sign of slowing down. So, here’s a rundown of where to find and play Wordle, the new puzzle game Twitter loves.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO