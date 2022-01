There has been a lot of talk in the last week surrounding influencer culture. It all started when “racist, fatphobic and homophobic” tweets made by YouTuber Elle Darby resurfaced. This was shortly followed by a huge backlash against ex-Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague’s comments, where she said that we all have “the same 24 hours in the day”. Many people thought the comments were “tone-deaf” and dismissed the realities of inequality and privilege. Whether you like it or not, influencers do exist in our society and they have a lot of power, but it’s about time they took some responsibility and actually started using their platform for good.

