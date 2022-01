A painful retracement in the Bitcoin (BTC) market earlier this week sent the price below $40,000 for the first time since September 2021. Many analysts predicted the decline to continue toward the $30,000 to $35,000 range, but the price reclaimed $40,000 as support again and on Wednesday BTC made an abrupt move above $44,000. This rekindled hopes that the $40,000 level is perhaps where Bitcoin may bottom out before continuing its move higher in 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO