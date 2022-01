The ground in Northamptonshire, England, has been hiding the remains of an affluent Roman trading town for more than 1,700 years, according to findings from archaeologists working in the area. As reported in the Guardian, the discoveries have included an old road, buildings for different kinds of life and work, hundreds of coins, and four water wells used in a once-prosperous town “whose inhabitants adorned themselves with jewelry and ate from fine pottery.” The area is located along the route of an HS2 railroad network being constructed and counts among 100 different archaeological sites that have been examined as part of...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO