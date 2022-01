We all know just how difficult digital transformation can be, especially with the rapidly changing business environment and needs of our teams. That difficulty is exacerbated by the fact that so much of the burden for digital transformation falls on IT leaders. If the business isn’t involved in digital transformation efforts, IT can only drive so much change. You need to make sure everyone knows business-led development is a company initiative, that everyone plays their part, and that it doesn’t happen in disconnected silos. And, ultimately, it also comes down to having the right technology in place to drive this success.

