ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Seeing Trend Of Less Positive Cases, Lower Infection Rates

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302zHc_0dk3dYhd00
Here's the latest COVID-19 update in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/BlenderTimer

The Hudson Valley has seen relief from the post-holiday surge of new COVID-19 infections as the positivity rate of those being tested for the virus dipped closer to 20 percent.

For three straight days, the seven-day average percentage of positive test results in the Hudson Valley dipped from 22.59 percent on Sunday, Jan. 9, to 21.96 the following day, and down to 21.09 percent on Tuesday, Jan. 11, still among the highest in the state.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also on the decline, to 20.22 percent on Jan. 11, as most of the state's 10 regions have seen COVID-19 either plateauing or declining following the spike of new cases that began after Thanksgiving.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases."

The Omicron variant has comprised 95 percent of all active cases reported in New York.

One hundred and sixty-six new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including five in Westchester, four in Orange County, three in Dutchess, two in Rockland, and one in Putnam County.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

  • Long Island: 24.33 percent (down .81 percent from the previous day);
  • Western New York: 22.77 percent (up .06 percent);
  • Central New York: 21.51 percent (down .50 percent);
  • Hudson Valley: 21.09 percent (down .87 percent);
  • Finger Lakes: 19.72 percent (down .22 percent);
  • New York City: 19.38 percent (down .77 percent);
  • Capital Region: 19.30 percent (down .18 percent);
  • Mohawk Valley: 17.63 percent (up .10 percent);
  • North Country: 17.49 percent (down .13 percent);
  • Southern Tier: 14.94 percent (down .35 percent).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

  • Westchester: 2,474 new (222,732 since the pandemic began);
  • Orange County: 1,182 new (92,487);
  • Rockland: 1,020 new (80,991);
  • Dutchess: 654 new (55,009);
  • Ulster: 374 (26,093);
  • Sullivan: 282 (15,355);
  • Putnam: 232 (20,671).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Wednesday, Jan. 12:

  • Westchester: 2,482;
  • Orange County: 866;
  • Rockland: 827;
  • Dutchess: 556;
  • Ulster: 317;
  • Putnam: 110;
  • Sullivan: 107.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 242.13 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 252.44 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 246.12 new cases.

Central New York

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 288.05 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 288.27 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 280.62 new cases.

Finger Lakes

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 207.03 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 211.27 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 209.46 new cases.

Long Island

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 402.63 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 394.70 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 372.58 new cases.

Hudson Valley

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 359.58 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 349.94 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 332.27 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 210.47 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 212.06 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 209.62 new cases.

New York City

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 487.21 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 482.20 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 462.65 new cases.

North Country

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 182.90 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 190.16 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 193.84 new cases.

Southern Tier

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 201.07 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 204.01 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 210.55 new cases.

Western New York

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 251.29 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 250.77 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 254.98 new cases.

New York State

  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 381.66 new cases;
  • Monday, Jan. 10: 378.30 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11: 364.35 new cases.

There were 338,280 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 11 according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 58,770 newly confirmed infections for a 17.37 percent positive daily infection rate, down from the previous day.

One hundred and thirty-one new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus climbed to 12,671 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 85.6 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 72.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Jan. 12, 1,654,652 (2,513 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,441,523 (1,920 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have been a total of 617,314 booster shots administered, including 7,066 in the past 24 hours and 44,863 in the previous seven days.

"The slowdown in new cases gives us a glimmer of hope, but cases still remain high and we are nowhere near the end of the winter surge," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Let's not undo all of the hard work we've put in to get to this point. Please make sure to get your second dose and booster shot.

"Parents and guardians, the best way to protect our children is to get them vaccinated and boosted, once they're eligible. And let's continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread: Wear a non-cloth mask and stay home if you're feeling sick."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Infectious Diseases#Long Island#Covid#New York City#Omicron#Western New York#Central New York
Romesentinel.com

Oneida County sees 498 new positive COVID-19 cases

There were 166 COVID-19-related deaths across the state on Tuesday and the seven-day average infection positivity rate was measured at 20.22%, according to a statement from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. In a daily statement, Hochul added, "The slowdown in new cases gives us a glimmer of hope, but cases...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Jefferson County logs 929 COVID-19 cases, infection rate nears 20%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases are soaring in Jefferson County. In a report following the weekend on Monday, January 10, Jefferson County officials confirmed that 929 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county over a three-day period. This averaged to roughly 309.6 new cases per day.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scotteblog.com

Howard County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 24.8% and the 7-day average case rate is 178 on January 10th

Shared by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on January 10th:. As of 9:00 a.m. this morning and according to the Maryland Department of Health, Howard County’s positivity rate is 24.8% and our 7-day average case rate is 178. Newly reported cases continue to be at record highs. Since the cyberattack on the Maryland Department of Health on December 4th, we’ve not received complete data for Howard County. We’re working to update our dashboard with the latest metrics for hospitalizations, testing, vaccines, and positivity rate.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Hudson Valley Post

Where to Get Your Covid-19 Booster in the Hudson Valley

As 2021 is coming to a close, Covid-19 is following us right into 2022. With new variants such as the Delta and Omicron variants being discovered this year, we are far from out of the woods. It was reported this week that the United States hit nearly two million new cases of Covid-19, meaning that the daily average is up to 277,000. These numbers are the highest they have been during the pandemic. The large uptick in reported cases comes from the omicron variant sweeping across the states, leading to a high demand for testing. The government has announced that they will start mailing rapid test kits to homes in a couple of weeks. After the first batch is out, a new website will launch to order more kits.
HUDSON, NY
GV Wire

Rapid COVID Tests Often Wrong, Say Fresno Health Officials

Fresno County health officials on Wednesday warned the public that rapid COVID-19 tests can provide misleading results. Their assessment of over-the-counter tests comes amid a surge of Omicron cases in the county impacting hospitals and the re-opening of schools. Rick Lembo, director of sports medicine at Sierra Pacific Orthopedic who...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hudson Valley Post

$11 Million Awarded to Many New York State Communities

The money is part of Gov Hochul's Regional Economic Development Council awards. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that DEC's Climate Smart Communities Grant program awarded $11 million to municipalities across the State as part of the $196 million in Regional Economic Development Council awards announced by Governor Kathy Hochul earlier this month. The projects will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change, including reducing flood risk, increasing natural resiliency, and relocating or retrofitting critical infrastructure.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
194K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy