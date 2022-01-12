Baltimore County Man Sentenced To 40 Years For Kidnapping, Rape

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a woman after he offered her a ride in his car, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Wednesday.

Brandon Saunders, 31, was found guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and kidnapping in November 2021.

On July 28, 2019 about 3 a.m., the victim flagged down Saunders, who was operating as a “hack,” or unlicensed cab driver.

The woman got into Saunders’ car. But instead of taking her to her end destination, he took her to a parking lot behind Loch Raven High School in Baltimore County.

“Saunders then assaulted the victim, threatened her life and raped her,” prosecutors said.

The woman was able to escape when Saunders went to the trunk of his car to get a weapon. She ran through a wooded area and onto I-695, which is where she was able to flag down a passing motorist for help.

Investigators determined DNA recovered from the victim matched DNA from another rape victim in Baltimore City, Shellenberger’s office said. In each incident, Saunders offered the victim a ride home before raping her.

After arresting Saunders, police obtained his DNA, which “matched the evidence recovered from the victim,” prosecutors said.

Saunders was arrested in July 2020 and charged in both cases. His trial in the Baltimore City case is scheduled for March, according to court records.