ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fight Over Streams Access Pits Landowners Against Sportsmen, Creates Political Fallout

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Mexico governor dismissed a member of the state Game Commission, which oversees wildlife conservation and hunting and fishing...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Partisan divide on COVID policy widens in state legislatures

In Democratic-led Washington state, just four lawmakers were present in the 98-member House this week as they convened a mostly remote session with an abundance of caution. Anyone working there is required to be tested for COVID-19 three days a week and show proof of vaccination — including a booster shot — to step onto the House floor.By contrast, Missouri's Republican-led Legislature began a fully in-person session with no COVID-19 screening at the Capitol and no requirement to be vaccinated or wear masks. One week into their session, lawmakers already have filed nearly three dozen bills banning, discouraging or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Heinrich
kslnewsradio.com

Lawmaker says requiring grass during Utah drought makes no sense

SALT LAKE CITY — The good news for Utah is residents saved water over the summer. Salt Lake City and Sandy City saved 2.8 billion gallons of water this year compared to the same time last year. But the bad news is 79% of the state remains in extreme drought, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tucson.com

Arizona lawmaker seeks to override HOA rules against turf

PHOENIX — Rep. John Kavanagh is in a turf war. The Fountain Hills Republican has proposed a state law to override any rules of a homeowner association that requires lawns to be seeded with real grass. Instead, it would permit residents to tear all that out and replace it with artificial turf.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona lawmakers urge Ducey to use “war power” at border

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is being called on by a group of Republican state lawmakers and two former Trump administration officials to use war powers to repel what they call an “invasion” of migrants at the southern border. The officials say Ducey can...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsmen#Public Access#The State Game Commission#The Associated Press#Ap#Democrat#New Mexicans
creators.com

The Death of California

In "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," Victor Hugo told the tale of Esmerelda, a gypsy dancer falsely accused of attempted murder, set to be hanged by an unjust state. Quasimodo, the titular hunchback, swings down from the cathedral of Notre Dame and saves her, carrying her off while crying "Sanctuary!" In fact, throughout European history, churches provided places of safe haven for accused criminals; the claim of "sanctuary" is made to this day by people seeking refuge from the law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
726K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy