ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Judges Provide Asylum Path for Man Who Alleges Cops Wrongly Labeled Him as MS-13 Member

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The man was arrested in 2018 by federal immigration officials, who sought to deport him using his designation as a "verified" gang member in a...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Rules Obstruction Charge for Alleged Militia Member Accused in Capitol Siege Can Stay, For Now

A judge has ruled that the federal obstruction charge against a Texas man who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 can stand, at least for now. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich denied Guy Reffitt‘s motion to dismiss the charge of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress. According to prosecutors, Reffitt was among the scores of Donald Trump supporters who overran police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden‘s win in the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kinyradio.com

Fairbanks man who allegedly threatened law enforcement officers a judge behind bars

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a Fairbanks man Tuesday who has been accused of uploading multiple videos to social media in early January that threatened the lives of law enforcement officers and a judge. An arrest warrant for 44-year-old Caleb Bennet on January 5 for terroristic threatening...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
New York Post

DA to slap hate charges on man who called cops N-word

Prosecutors plan to slap criminal hate-crime charges against an aspiring model who allegedly screamed the N-word at black city Parks officers – while pronouncing his Constitutional “right to be racist,” The Post has learned. Sources said Staten Island D.A. Michael McMahon will file the charges against Jake...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Gang Violence#Federal Judges#Gang Members#Salvadoran#East Boston High School#Dla Piper
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants test limits of Second Amendment in case now pending at Supreme Court

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Alabama woman who joined Islamic State stuck in refugee camp

Attorneys for a woman who left her Alabama home to join the Islamic State terror group plan to continue fighting for her and her young son even though the Supreme Court declined to consider her lawsuit seeking to re-enter the United States one of the lawyers said Wednesday. Hoda Muthana and her 4-year-old child, the son of a man she met while with IS, have been living in a Syrian refugee camp for nearly the entire life of the child, and it's unclear what steps might come next to argue for their admittance into the United States, said...
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court dissenting justices on redistricting mock Ohioans’ rights to judicial review

The argument of the three Republican supreme court justices dissenting against the anti-gerrymandering opinion issued by the court 4-3 Wednesday appears to be: Republican politicians are allowed to rig the game in their favor against the wishes of Ohio voters and in violation of the Ohio Constitution, and the Ohio Supreme Court has no authority […] The post Supreme Court dissenting justices on redistricting mock Ohioans’ rights to judicial review appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Judge puts federal redistricting discrimination suit on hold

A U.S. district court judge put a federal redistricting lawsuit on hold Wednesday, treating a pause for a pair of Mahoning County residents’ discrimination lawsuit as “the most efficient use of judicial resources.” Judge John R. Adams, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division, said the lawsuit relies on […] The post Judge puts federal redistricting discrimination suit on hold appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Hoda Muthana: US Supreme Court refuses to hear case of Alabama ISIS bride seeking to return home from Syria

The US Supreme Court has refused to hear the case of an American-born woman who left the country to become an ISIS bride and now wants to return home.The high court’s justices declined to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana, who travelled to Syria in 2014 after becoming radicalised online, married three jihadis and had a son there.While she was overseas, the Obama administration ruled that she was not a US citizen as she had been born in New Jersey to a diplomat from Yemen, and cancelled her passport.Her family in Alabama has sued to allow her to return to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
726K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy