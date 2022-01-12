Judges Provide Asylum Path for Man Who Alleges Cops Wrongly Labeled Him as MS-13 Member

Attorneys for a woman who left her Alabama home to join the Islamic State terror group plan to continue fighting for her and her young son even though the Supreme Court declined to consider her lawsuit seeking to re-enter the United States one of the lawyers said Wednesday. Hoda Muthana and her 4-year-old child, the son of a man she met while with IS, have been living in a Syrian refugee camp for nearly the entire life of the child, and it's unclear what steps might come next to argue for their admittance into the United States, said...

