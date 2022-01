Republic outscored Neosho 12-2 down the stretch to win its first game of the Central Ozark Conference season 63-50 Tuesday. Ahlante Askew led the Tigers with 22 points and also sparked the offense with some of his best passing of the season, dishing out assists to several of his teammates as they cut to the basket with impeccable timing all night.

NEOSHO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO