ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

CORRECTED-TIMELINE-Key moments in Novak Djokovic's Australian saga

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Corrects final paragraph to clarify govt is still considering cancelling Djokovic’s visa, not that a decision will be made Thursday)

MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic’s bid to win a record-breaking 21st men’s Grand Slam title at the Australian Open without a COVID-19 vaccination is in jeopardy again after he admitted he lied on an immigration form.

Here is a summary of key dates in the still developing saga:

Dec 16: Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus, according to his affidavit here to the Australian federal court. His accompanying PCR result by the Institute of Public Health of Serbia shows he was tested at 1:05 p.m. and the result time as 8:19 p.m.

Dec 17: The tennis star said he attended a charity event in Belgrade and social media posts show him maskless handing out awards to children. He said in a statement on Wednesday he did not get his PCR result until after the event. He said a rapid antigen test he took beforehand was negative.

Dec 18: Djokovic broke Serbia’s isolation rules for a photoshoot and interview with L’Equipe newspaper. He said in his statement that he “felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L’Equipe interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down.”

Dec 22: He received a negative PCR result from the Institute of Public Health of Serbia, according to court documents.

Dec 24-25: Djokovic was seen in Belgrade, according to two eyewitness accounts here to Reuters. A video posted on social media on Christmas Day showed him playing street tennis in Belgrade.

Dec 30: Tennis Australia informed the world number one that he was granted a temporary medical exemption from the country’s vaccine requirements on the grounds of previous infection. In a letter dated Dec 30, Australian Open organizers said this was granted by a panel of medical experts and reviewed by the state government of Victoria, where the tournament is held.

Jan 1: Djokovic told his agent to fill out his travel declaration to enter Australia. The declaration stated that he had not traveled in the 14 days prior to his expected departure from Spain on Jan 4. The Department of Home Affairs advised the agent that Djokovic met the requirements for quarantine-free arrival in Australia. The player later admitted the immigration form had contained an error in not saying he had traveled between Serbia and Spain in the 14 days before he departed.

Jan 2: Djokovic was issued with a border travel permit by the Victorian government. He was seen greeting a fan on video in Marbella, Spain.

Jan 4: “I’m heading Down Under with an exemption,” Djokovic announced to the world in an Instagram post shortly before flying from Spain via Dubai to Melbourne. The impending arrival of the vaccine sceptic prompted a huge backlash in Australia, which has undergone some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 lockdowns and where hospitalisation rates have hit a record high.

Jan 5: Djokovic touched down at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport at 11:30 p.m.

Jan 6: Australia’s Border Force detained the tennis star in a room at the airport overnight, denying him permission to enter the country and notifying him of their intention to remove him. The Serbian president objected to Canberra.

Jan 7: Djokovic faced 72 hours over the Orthodox Christmas holed up in a hotel for asylum seekers after a court agreed to hear his appeal against his canceled visa.

Jan 10: In a dramatic virtual court hearing that saw pranksters hijack the live stream and protesters pepper sprayed outside his lawyers office, Djokovic was freed from detention. A judge quashed the government’s decision to cancel his visa on the grounds it was unreasonable. Australian immigration minister Alexander Hawke said he would weigh the use of personal powers to deport him anyway. Just after midnight, Djokovic tweeted a photo of himself practicing at Rod Laver arena.

Jan 11: Social media posts and eyewitness accounts to Reuters contradicted Djokovic’s immigration form declaration that he did not travel for 14 days before entering the country.

Jan 12: Djokovic posted a statement on Instagram apologising for the mistake on the form and for leaving quarantine to do a photoshoot with L’Equipe. The Australian government said it was still considering whether to cancel his visa. (Writing by Leela de Kretser in New York; editing by John Stonestreet)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Australian Government#Maskless#L Equipe
WREG

How Djokovic bends his mind to succeed

To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cemented his image as the […]
TENNIS
AFP

Five men to watch at the Australian Open

The absence of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, deported in humiliation after a visa saga and courtroom drama, leaves the Australian Open men's draw wide open. But the 13-time French Open champion swept through the field last week to win a warm-up event at Melbourne Park, and a revitalised Nadal could lift what would be only his second Australian Open trophy after his lone win in 2009. 
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

What now for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia due to his coronavirus vaccine status may be the portent of worse things to come for the Serbian tennis superstar. The fall-out from the 34-year-old's very public stand-off with the Australian government raises questions not just about his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title -- it could affect him in many other ways. AFP Sport picks out three potential consequences:
TENNIS
AFP

Murray hopes for no repeat of Djokovic saga 'mess'

Andy Murray hopes the "mess" which has resulted in tennis world number one Novak Djokovic being told he is to be deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open will not be repeated. Former world number one Murray told the BBC in Melbourne "the situation has not been good all round for anyone" and regretted Djokovic had been held in a detention facility. Murray was speaking after Djokovic lost his last-gasp bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday. It ended a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashed his dream for the moment of an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles crown.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy