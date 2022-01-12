ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Checkout.com is worth $40 billion now

By Tomio Geron
protocol.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePayments processor Checkout.com has raised $1 billion at a $40 billion valuation as fintech companies continue to raise capital at record amounts. The company, which counts Netflix, Klarna and Sony...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK and India launch trade talks 'worth billions'

Britain and India have concluded their first day of talks about a potential free trade deal in New Delhi. The aim is to have an agreement signed by the end of the year that could boost trade by billions of pounds. Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insight Partners#Checkout Com#Fintech#Web3#Crypto Com#Ftx#Moonpay#Cb Insights#Altimeter#Gic#Tiger Global#Oxford Endowment Fund
Deadline

CAA Owner TPG Raises $1B By Pricing IPO At $29.50 A Share – Reports

TPG, owner of CAA and 30% stakeholder in DirecTV, is on course to raise $1 billion when its stock begins trading Thursday on the Nasdaq at $29.50. The pricing of the initial public offering, reported by The Wall Street Journal and other financial media outlets, values the firm at $9 billion. The company filed last month for the offering. The pricing wound up in the middle of the range TPG had specified last week. Many recent IPOs have achieved less-than-stellar results. Almost three-quarters of the 400 or so stocks of companies going public in 2021 are below their initial trading prices. That...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Popular to raise dividend by 22%, buy back $500 million in stock this year

Popular Inc. BPOP, -0.01% said Wednesday it expects to repurchase $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and that it raised its quarterly dividend by 22%, to 55 cents a share from 45 cents. The Puerto Rico-based financial services company's new dividend will be payable in the second quarter of 2022. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $92.57, the new annual dividend would imply a dividend yield of 2.38%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Netflix
Las Vegas Herald

Business of Electric Bus Market Worth $31.45 billion

Increase in demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient, and low-emission buses, strict government regulations toward vehicle emission, and lowered prices of battery drive the growth of the global electric bus market. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, and PHEV), Length (Less than 9...
TRAFFIC
protocol.com

Brex nearly doubles its valuation. Again.

Hello and welcome to Protocol Fintech! This Tuesday: Brex’s big new round, PayPal’s stablecoin plans and Fernish’s California settlement. One of the hot areas of fintech in recent years is spend management — a fancier term for corporate cards and other tools meant to track employee expenses. But a sexy trend can’t sustain the growth plans of an ambitious company with eager investors. So many of these companies have angled to become all-in-one financial services firms for their business customers.
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Binance CEO’s Net Worth Estimated To Be $96 Billion USD

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of crypto exchange Binance, has an estimated net worth of $96 billion USD, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. This is the first time Bloomberg has calculated his fortune, which would put him above Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, who’s worth $93.3 billion USD. It would also position him as the 11th wealthiest billionaire in the world under investors like Larry Ellison, Steve Balmer and Warren Buffett.
STOCKS
soyacincau.com

Tencent set to acquire Black Shark in deal worth almost RM2 billion

China’s largest gaming company Tencent is apparently seeking to acquire Black Shark, who make gaming-focused smartphones like the Black Shark 4. Tencent won’t just be dealing with Black Shark though, as the latter also has Xiaomi as part of their investor group and also owns around 46.4% of the gaming smartphone manufacturer. There’s been no comment from Tencent, Black Shark or Xiaomi just yet, but it’s rumoured that the deal will cost Tencent approximately CNY3 billion (~RM1.97 billion).
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Y Combinator ups its investment in startups to $500,000 per company

In a sign of super-sized seed times, Y Combinator will now invest half a million dollars in every startup accepted into its program, it announced Monday. The famed startup accelerator had previously invested $125,000 in exchange for 7% of a startup as part of the terms of going through its program. Now it will be adding an additional $375,000, for a total of $500,000 for each company.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Popular NFT Platform OpenSea Is Now Worth Over $13 Billion

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also attempting to...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

MetaDoge Price Prediction and Where to Buy the Crypto

Recently, MetaDoge's price set a new record high. Some investors want to take early profits, which has caused the crypto to retreat by about 40 percent from its peak. What’s MetaDoge's price prediction? Is MetaDoge a good investment and where can you buy the crypto?. Article continues below advertisement.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sanofi, Exscientia sign development deal worth up to $5.2 billion

Shares of Exscientia jumped 14.3% in premarket trading on Friday after it announced a deal with Sanofi to develop up to 15 new oncology and immunology drug candidates using Exscientia's artificial intelligence platform. Sanofi's stock was up 0.8%. As part of the agreement, Sanofi will pay Exscientia an upfront payment of $100 million. Additional milestone payments are worth up to $5.2 billion. So far this year, Exscientia's stock is down 7.9%, while Sanofi shares are down 1.0%. The broader S&P 500 is down 1.4% for the year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy