Controversy for local high school amid revamped admissions process

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The San Angelo Independent School District has announced all high school campuses will be closed on Friday. According to SAISD, "due to staffing considerations, including allocation of limited substitutes, and the health and wellness of our community" the following campuses will be closed for instruction. Central High School Central High School on Oakes Lake View High School PAYS Carver Classes will resume in-person for that campuses on Tuesday, January 18th. High school teachers and staff will continue to report to campuses for work and be available to support…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO