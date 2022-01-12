ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversy for local high school amid revamped admissions process

fox5dc.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleControversy surrounding the revamped admissions process for...

www.fox5dc.com

San Angelo LIVE!

SAISD To Close All High School Campuses On Friday Amid Staff Shortage

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The San Angelo Independent School District has announced all high school campuses will be closed on Friday. According to SAISD, "due to staffing considerations, including allocation of limited substitutes, and the health and wellness of our community" the following campuses will be closed for instruction. Central High School Central High School on Oakes Lake View High School PAYS Carver Classes will resume in-person for that campuses on Tuesday, January 18th.  High school teachers and staff will continue to report to campuses for work and be available to support…
SAN ANGELO, TX
WKRC

Gun raffle to help fund high school students causes controversy

UMATILLA, Fla. (WKMG/CBS Newspath/WKRC) – A gun raffle is causing controversy in a Florida community. People are at odds in Umatilla as a private run group on Facebook shared details in a post -- some say it's a good idea while others worry mixing guns and schools sends the wrong message.
foxla.com

LA County schools resume classes amid surge in local COVID cases, UC schools remote

LOS ANGELES - Amid surging COVID-19 cases across Los Angeles County, thousands of children returned to in-person classes Monday, but with tightened safety protocols. Among the districts resuming classes Monday was Burbank Unified School District, where parents didn't learn until late Sunday if their children would be returning to campus. The district's Board of Education held a 3 1/2- hour emergency meeting Sunday night to consider delaying the start of classes for a week in light of the surge in infections.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
wach.com

Local high school student charged after bringing gun to school

SWANSEA, SC (WACH) — A Swansea Freshman Academy student has been charged after bringing a gun to school. LOCAL FIRST / Governor: "South Carolina is strong.. healthy" as cases rise. According to Lexington County Sheriff Deputies, the student brought an unloaded hand gun to school; the gun had a...
SWANSEA, SC
cw39.com

Local schools offer testing, encourage masks amid COVID surge

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston-area schools prepare to reopen for the spring semester this week, but school administrators are working to help students to be safe as COVID-19 cases continue to rise among children across Houston, Texas and the U.S. Local districts are not closing schools or going all virtual...
HOUSTON, TX
wbrc.com

Sylacauga City Schools moves to E-learning amid high positivity rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winter break is almost over for Alabama students but rising cases of COVID are forcing some area schools to implement E-learning. Superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools, Dr. Michele Eller said research shows students learn best when in the classroom in front of their teachers. But she...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
fox5dc.com

School closures in northern Virginia

Parents in northern Virginia were frustrated that their children weren’t back to school on Thursday. FOX 5 is learning how it highlights a big problem schools are facing right now: staffing.
