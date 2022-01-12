ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twain Harte, CA

Water Tank Suffers Complete Failure In Twain Harte, No Injuries Reported

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15T7N9_0dk3aW7E00

TWAIN HARTE (CBS13) — A water storage tank in Twain Harte suffered a complete failure on Wednesday morning, officials say.

The tank that failed is the Tuolumne Utilities District’s Lakewood Park Zone 3 unit.

All water inside the tank was released suddenly, causing some impacts to property and structures in the immediate area. The extent of the damage to the tank is unclear.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what caused the tank to fail is now under investigation.

TUD says some of their customers in the area may be experiencing low or no water pressure due to the incident. A fix is in the works.

Wednesday’s incident is the second water infrastructure-related incident that has occurred in Twain Harte over the past month. Back in late December, some cracks were found in the Twain Harte Lake Dam.

The dam has since been found to be structurally sound.


