Wincher Rank Tracker Discount- 30 euros Off

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWincher SEO Rank Tracker is an extremely flexible and powerful keyword rank tracker tool that helps you follow your progress and SEO efforts. With our exclusive Wincher discount, you will be able to save 30 euros on your 1st order. Winchermakes SEO easier for you and helps to increase...

wpguynews.com

Yoast SEO 17.9: Track the performance of your keyphrases with Wincher

Today, we’re launching Yoast SEO 17.9. In this release, we have an awesome new feature to share with you. We’ve partnered up with SEO tool Wincher to bring you keyphrase performance tracking. This new feature will allow you to get a better understanding of how your posts are ranking over time. Let’s find out more about this brand-new feature in Yoast SEO 17.9!
Searchengine Journal

Yoast SEO Offers Keyword Position Tracking With Wincher Integration

Yoast SEO is partnering with Wincher to offer users the ability to track keyword ranking positions for their WordPress pages. Keyword position tracking will be available to both free and paid users, though a premium plan with Wincher will allow you to track significantly more keywords. But even if a...
mensjournal.com

Get Into The Stock Game With The Help of Motley Fool at a 60% off Discount

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. The stock market can be quite the...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers

What's better than ending an unusually turbulent year by sweetening an already popular deal for new customers switching to T-Mobile from other wireless service providers? How about kicking off a hopefully more prosperous new year by expanding that same promotion to existing subscribers of the nation's leading "Un-carrier?" That's right,...
tmonews.com

T-Mobile giving $50 virtual rebate card to new Home Internet activations

T-Mobile has a new offer for Home Internet customers. When you sign up for an account, you can get a $50 virtual rebate card. The T-Mo Report recently shared internal documents detailing the offer, which will start tomorrow, January 6th. During that time, new Home Internet or Small Business Internet customers can sign up and claim their free $50 virtual rebate card.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Trade Show Only Discounts on New Purchases and $100 Off Pre-harvest Service

Defranceschi USA will be exhibiting in booth #1705. We will be demonstrating the features and capabilities of one of our JP30 presses in the booth. Stop by for trade show only discounts on new purchases and $100 off pre-harvest service. We will have information about our presses, tanks, grape receiving...
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
technewstoday.com

How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Android and iPhone

Recovering deleted text messages is not a simple task but may be possible if you have proper backups set in place early on. Many advertised software claims to get the deleted data, but few do. The best option will always be backups. Backup systems can range from Google Drive, iCloud,...
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a FLASH SALE on tech today — what to buy

The holiday season has come and gone, but discounts on various tech products are still widespread among different retailers. One of them is Walmart, which has launched a flash sale today on devices that include soundbars, Chromebooks, robot vacuums, monitors, and 4K TVs. It’s unclear how long stocks of the...
CNET

You should really delete that embarrassing Google search history

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? Whatever your reason may be, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.) The feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in May, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy.
