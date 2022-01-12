ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks winger Alexander Barabanov added to COVID protocol

By Gavin Lee
The San Jose Sharks will be without Alexander Barabanov for at least the next few days after he was placed in the COVID protocol today. Head coach Bob Boughner confirmed to reporters that Barabanov did indeed test positive for coronavirus Wednesday morning, via Curtis Pashelka of Mercury News.

He joins Nick Bonino, assistant coach John MacLean and video coach Dan Darrow in the protocol for the Sharks. It also means that the team is losing another important forward, but Rudolfs Balcers is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the New York Rangers. Balcers last played more than a month ago and can basically step directly into Barabanov’s spot, but he can’t really replace the offense that the 27-year-old Russian has brought since arriving in San Jose.

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs after failing to earn a full-time spot, Barabanov ran with the opportunity down the stretch and scored seven points in nine games last season for the Sharks. He signed a new one-year, $1M deal to return to San Jose and this season has proved to be a reliable top-six option. In 32 games, he has 20 points and is averaging nearly 17 minutes a night while also taking a regular shift on the power play.

Since he’s positive, he’ll spend at least five days in the protocol. That means at least two games missed and more likely three, as the Sharks play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

