Having a staff of entirely remote or hybrid workers might have once seemed like a pipe dream, but it’s very much a reality these days. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t cause this acceptance of working from home as the new reality; rather, it accelerated a series of digital transformations that have been promised for years. Now, remote or hybrid office workers are part of the fabric of the workforce and their presence in our computer screens is not as uncommon as they once were. According to recent research, 74% of survey respondents expect the majority of their workforce will remain remote for at least another year.

