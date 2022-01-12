ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Study Says Hemp Compounds Can Prevent COVID-19 Infection

By Zuri Anderson
 21 hours ago
Photo: Getty Images

A new Oregon study is showing promising results amid the fight against COVID-19 .

Oregon State University published its research on hemp and coronavirus Tuesday (January 11) in the Journal of Natural Products, according to KATU . Researchers found that two compounds in hemp ( Cannabis sativa ) may prevent the super-contagious virus from infecting people: cannabigerolic acid (CGBA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA).

“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” a scientist with OSU's with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center. He also led the study.

"They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans. And our research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2 , including variant B.1.1.7 [Alpha], which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and variant B.1.351 [Beta], first detected in South Africa," he continued.

CGBA and CBDA were able to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which blocks "a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people," according to the study. This is the same protein that's used in COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy, they added.

Van Breeman and other researchers looked at other botanical extracts that could produce the same effect, including wild yams, hops, red clover, and three species of the licorice plant. Compared to these plants, the two hemp extracts "the highest affinities for the spike protein... and they were confirmed to block infection."

The research took place before the Omicron variant was detected.

"Resistant variants could still arise amid widespread use of cannabinoids," van Breeman says. "But that the combination of vaccination and CBDA/CBGA treatment should make for a much more challenging environment for SARS-CoV-2."

You can read more about the study here .

Huron Daily Tribune

Study: Using cannabis with other medications carries risk

Cannabis use with other drugs may come with significant risks, a new study from Washington State University Suggests. Researchers with the university looked at cannabinoids and their metabolites and found that they interfere with enzymes that help metabolize drugs that are prescribed for a range of conditions, according to a release from earlier this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
goodhousekeeping.com

Experts Say These Face Masks Are Best at Preventing Omicron COVID-19 Infections

Health experts are advising Americans to upgrade masks worn in public to a respirator or a medical-grade surgical mask in order to avoid the highly infectious Omicron variant. N95 masks, also known as respirators, have been proven to provide better filtration and protection over cloth masks made earlier in the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMAZ

Oregon study suggests hemp compounds could help block coronavirus

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A recent study conducted by Oregon State University researchers found that certain hemp compounds might be able to prevent SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — from entering human cells, according to a press release from the university. Oregon Health and Science University...
OREGON STATE
fox17.com

Study finds compounds in hemp could block virus causing COVID-19 from cells

A new study by researchers at Oregon State University finds compounds in hemp plants could block SARS-CoV-2 -the virus which causes COVID-19, and emerging variants from entering cells. Published in the Pubmed journal which is maintained by the National Institutes of Health, researchers found two cannabinoid acids found in hemp...
TENNESSEE STATE
Complex

People Have Thoughts on Research About Hemp Compounds’ Potential Impact on COVID-19 Infection

News of the “study finds” variety is, at best, a speculative experience we’d surely all be better off with much less of in our lives. The risk of (even unintentionally) parroting a misleading and/or over-condensed interpretation of something that should be presented in the most nuanced manner possible is often quite high, particularly in the COVID-19 era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma

A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
SCIENCE
arcamax.com

5 Unconventional Ways To Use Cannabis

Marijuana’s recent reevaluation has shown seasoned users and newcomers alike that there’s a variety of ways in which the drug can be used. Marijuana is currently being legalized across the U.S., which has prompted business owners and consumer alike to do creative things with it. Now more than ever, there are hundreds of ways of reaping the benefits of the plant. Here are 5 unconventional ways in which you can use cannabis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Cannabis freak-outs: Why they happen and how to prevent them

People tend to have two reactions when it comes to using marijuana: they either find it very relaxing or they don’t. Those who belong to the latter group accuse the plant of causing them tons of paranoia and anxiety, making them feel like they are too “in their heads,” or like they expect people on the street to call them out on their misbehavior.
PHARMACEUTICALS
clclt.com

How medical marijuana is used to treat a variety of conditions

Medical marijuana has been used for centuries as a treatment for many medical conditions. Recently, states such as California and Colorado have legalized medical marijuana which has given researchers access to more than just anecdotal evidence about its effectiveness at treating certain medical conditions. Medical marijuana has shown to be very promising when it comes to treating people in an alternative manner and unlike standard pharmaceutical medication, marijuana is more affordable and does not have any harmful side effects. More than this, different consumption methods produce different effects and have different durations. Edibles can provide pain relief for between 6 to 8 hours, whereas smoking marijuana using a pipe made from glass, like a bong, would provide relief for around 2 hours. Anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and seizures are all examples of conditions that medical marijuana can treat and researchers are still committed to understanding all the properties of this substance. If you’re looking to use medical marijuana as a form of holistic treatment, here is how it can be used.
PHARMACEUTICALS
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
